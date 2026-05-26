Toy Story 5 Final Trailer Reveals Lilypad Villain Twist Is Strikingly Similar To Toy Story 2

As Pixar returns to its roots (again) with the Toy Story franchise, it's Jessie taking the reins as the lead this time after being made the new deputy by Woody at the end of Toy Story 4. However, after the cowgirl and the rest of Bonnie's toys struggle with the existential crisis of Bonnie becoming more and more distracted by a new "toy," Woody is called upon for help, reuniting the gang. But the newest tech villain, Lilypad, won't be stopped so easily as she sends Jessie away.

In the final trailer for Toy Story 5, during Jessie's heated confrontation with the villainous touchscreen, Lilypad seemingly puts the cowgirl toy up for auction online to get her away from Bonnie. Further isolating the child from any meaningful interaction with others her age, including her own toys. A callback not only to one familiar villain twist in Toy Story 2, but also to Jessie's sad backstory.

One plot point that outlets have already spoiled for fans is that Jessie will be reunited with her original owner, Emily, who was introduced in Toy Story 2. It seems that in Toy Story 5, Jessie will have to confront a similar internal conflict Woody dealt with after Al from Al's Toy Barn kidnapped him in Toy Story 2.

Lilypad's Villainous Plan a Callback to Toy Story 2

In the newest trailer for Toy Story 5, fans see more of Jessie's fight with Lilypad on Bonnie's bed, unable to do anything to the tech-toy with her ineffective plastic hands. As Jessie futilely attempts to attack the villain, the touchpad smugly opens a bidding website featuring a picture of Jessie or another Jessie toy.

Toy Story 5

Later in the trailer, as Buzz and Woody attempt to chase down Lilypad on the same bed, pop-ups appear all over her screen, each showing the same picture: Jessie and Bullseye. Above them reads, "Found your toys!" suggesting that Lilypad was the one who returned Jessie to her original owner via the internet.

Toy Story 5

Jessie and Bullseye's online sale is no doubt what propels Buzz, Woody, and the rest of the toys on their roadside adventure to find and save Jessie before Bonnie finds out they're all missing. It's strikingly similar to the plot of Toy Story 2, in which Al from Al's Toy Barn kidnaps Woody. But instead of struggling with her mortality, Jessie will likely grapple with the idea of being reunited with her original owner.

Toy Story 2

However, considering we already see Jessie escaping her farm life with the rest of her friends in this new trailer, it appears her devotion to Bonnie is stronger than ever, even with the temptation to be with Emily again. It's curious how exactly Lilypad was able to sell Jessie and Bullseye to Emily while also having the rest of Bonnie's toys thrown in the garage.

Toy Story 2

It's possible that, as Lilypad is a sentient iPad-like device, she could impersonate Bonnie to her parents, facilitating both the sale of Jessie and Bullseye and sending the toys to the garage through them with the excuse that she's no longer interested in playing with her old toys. But whether Lilypad matches the treachery of Lots-o, or the misunderstood heartbreak of Gabby Gabby, audiences will find out when Toy Story 5 hits theaters June 19.