New 'Supergirl' Movie Merch Confirms Big Spoiler About Kara's True Origins

New merchandise from DC Studios' Supergirl revealed a major spoiler about Kara Zor-El's origin story in the DCU. Warner Bros.' comic book franchise will debut a new live-action Supergirl story on June 26, following a few supporting appearances in other movies and a six-season run on The CW. This film will also delve more deeply into the heroine's origins than any past live-action DC project.

New merchandise from Her Universe (owned by Star Wars veteran Ashley Eckstein) confirmed a major spoiler for DC Studios' Supergirl. The website advertised a pullover sweater featuring part of DCU's Krypton on the front, specifically Argo City.

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This merch, featuring the city's towering buildings and a couple of large statues, confirms that the movie will adapt a major part of Kara Zor-El's origin story from DC Comics.

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Furthermore, on the upper chest, a smaller decal displays the phrase "Argo, Krypton" alongside an image of the city from the new DCU movie.

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Previous marketing material also gave a quick glimpse of the DCU's Argo City, as trailers for the movie showed a gold barrier forming over the surviving Kryptonian city during a flashback.

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In the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic, Argo City is the lone surviving area of Krypton during the planet's destruction. This happens because Zor-El encases the area in a protective dome, shielding it from the destruction surrounding it as Krypton meets its end.

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After the dome is put up, the land beneath Argo City turns into radioactive green Kryptonite, which slowly kills the vast majority of the city's inhabitants. Kara and the rest of the city spend years manually hammering lead plates over the soil to block the radiation from the Kryptonite, but it eventually stops working.

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Kara's mother, Alura In-Ze (Emily Beecham), is among those who are killed, and her father, Zor-El (David Krumholtz), realizes he has to send her away. He then builds a single-passenger rocket to send Kara to Earth when she is a teenager, as the rest of the planet meets its tragic end.

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Supergirl will be the second new movie released in the DC Universe under DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. Starring Milly Alcock as the titular lead, this film will closely adapt Tom King's Woman of Tomorrow run from the comics, showing Supergirl on a quest for vengeance after coming across a young girl named Ruthye with her own score to settle.

How Big Will Krypton's Destruction Story Be in Supergirl?

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Director Craig Gillespie's Supergirl movie already has a ton of plot to get to, as Kara Zor-El will dive into battle against Matthias Schoenaerts' Krem of the Yellow Hills while teaming up with Eve Ridley's Ruthye Marye Knoll. On top of that, after 2025's Superman was set exclusively on Earth, this film will deliver the first full exploration of Krypton in the new DCU.

It is unknown how much time will be dedicated to Krypton's destruction, especially considering Supergirl is expected to be DC's first sub-two-hour movie since 2020's Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey. Scenes featuring Krypton have been used in almost every trailer released thus far, including the barrier forming over Argo City and Kara's first meeting with Krypto.

With Alura In-Ze and Zor-El both set to seemingly play big roles in the movie, there is a chance Kryton may be featured in multiple scenes across the runtime. Regardless of the final results, this emotional Kryptonian subplot is sure to have a major impact on Kara Zor-El's story, especially now that she has been confirmed for other upcoming DC movies.