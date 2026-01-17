New 'Supergirl' Movie Merch Reveals What Was Missing In the Trailer

New merchandise tied to DC Studios' 2026 Supergirl teased more of the film's plot that was hidden in the first trailer. While Supergirl is confirmed to adapt writer Tom King's Woman of Tomorrow storyline from DC Comics, the movie's marketing campaign is only in the early stages of showing fans what they are in for in theaters. With about half a year left until its theatrical debut, anticipation is building to see how far this movie will expand into the greater DC Universe.

New merchandise from DC Studios' Supergirl showed off more of the film's intergalactic and space-based setting. Courtesy of X user @TaurooAldebaran, new images highlighted a box with items labled "figural bag clip" with the new Kryptonian "S" logo seen on both Superman and Supergirl's superuits.

Behind the logo and title card, fans see the vast reaches of space and an undisclosed planet, which does not appear to be Earth. Outside of the product itself, the imagery teases Supergirl being the space-faring road trip-style story fans were promised, with the Woman of Tomorrow comics plot being so prevalent.

While the first Supergirl trailer used a few shots of otherworldly areas, it still did not encapsulate the full scale or scope of what this story will deliver. Milly Alcock's Kara Zor-El was only seen traveling on a couple of other planets, but the landscapes all looked mostly the same.

One interesting part of the trailer showed the destruction of Krypton, which Kara is confirmed to have lived through ahead of her full DCU debut. Unfortunately, it is unclear how much time this movie will actually spend on her home planet before it is destroyed.

Other shots show Kara in a couple of different metropolis-esque areas across the galaxy, but their exact locations or planets of origin are still a mystery.

Kara was either seen in some undisclosed big city with lights and buildings, or wide open areas without much vegetation or other markers indicating where exactly she is.

Prior to the movie's release, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn described Supergirl as a "space adventure" when discussing its genre. Comparing it to his past work on the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, Gunn confirmed it will have a similar feel to the Woman of Tomorrow comic arc by Tom King, which is also described as a space adventure.

Supergirl will be the second theatrical release in James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe after 2025's Superman. Starring Milly Alcock, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa, this story will show Kara Zor-El going on an intergalactic adventure alongside a young girl seeking revenge for her father's death. Supergirl will soar into theaters on June 26.

How Intergalactic Will Supergirl's Story Get?

DC Comics has yet to truly take its story past Earth's atmosphere, especially after the franchise's first live-action film, Superman, took place completely on the third rock from the sun. However, that is all set to change with Supergirl, as the film's source material is well known for taking the titular heroine to the far corners of the universe.

As seen in the trailer, Kara will be celebrating her 23rd birthday on what seems to be a planet with a red sun. Fans learned what happens to Supergirl on planets like that during her cameo appearance in Superman, as red-sunned planets remove her powers and allow her to drink and feel the effects of the alcohol.

In the comics (and seen in the trailer), Kara finds her way to various planets by way of a "space bus," which can be seen landing roughly next to a bus stop that Kara sits at with her sunglasses on. She goes on this journey with her dog, Krypto, traveling as far as the edge of the known universe while also looking after the young Ruthye Marye Knoll.

This movie may also give fans a look at the home planets for a couple of key supporting characters: Matthias Schoenaerts' Krem of the Yellow Hills and Jason Momoa's Lobo (who will only be seen in a cameo role).

Viewers expect future trailers for Supergirl to expand on the idea of the movie being a "space adventure," hopefully exploring more than a few planets and showing Kara Zor-El's thrilling battles and encounters away from Earth.