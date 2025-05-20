Milly Alcock, who is getting ready to lead the upcoming Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow movie, shared her thoughts on a rumored cameo in 2025's Superman. Superman already has a massive cast of actors lined up to bring some of DC's biggest names to the big screen this summer, but the big question is whether Supergirl is one of them.

Supergirl star Milly Alcock avoided confirming or denying a cameo in DC Studios' upcoming Superman movie. Starting to publicly discuss her upcoming debut as Kara Zor-El in DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn's new DC Universe, Alcock is doing her best to keep fans on their toes for what's on the way from her heroine.

Speaking with Extra at a press junket for Sirens, Alcock was asked if she could say anything about an appearance in Superman, to which she replied, "I can't speak on it...I don't want to get sued!" She also revealed that she wrapped her work on Supergirl mere days before the interview, saying she is "very excited" for what she thinks will be "a really good movie:"

"I can't speak. I can't speak on it. Yeah, I wrapped on Friday. I don't want to get sued! No, I can't, I really can't. As much as I want to, I can't. I literally wrapped on Friday. It’s a whirlwind, it's a crazy, wonderful life. I'm very, very excited, I think it's actually gonna be a really good movie."

Along with rumors teasing Alcock's casting in Superman, the movie's official listing on Max included the Supergirl actress on the cast list in May. While this does not indicate how big her role will be, this seems to set in stone that Alcock's Supergirl will at least have a cameo in the DCU's first theatrical movie.

Superman is set to kick off the new DCU slate in theaters behind David Corenswet's Superman, Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor. Starting off about a year into Clark Kent's run as the Man of Steel, he will team up with a band of superheroes on Earth in pursuit of stopping Luthor from his latest dastardly conquest. Superman will soar into theaters on July 11.

How Big Will Milly Alcock's Role in Superman Be?

DC Studios

Alcock's presence in Superman has been a hot topic of conversation since fans noticed a potential nod to her inclusion in the reflection of a Kryptonian robot in the movie's first trailer. Even so, with barely any official rumblings of her casting, she is not likely to be a major part of Clark Kent's first new adventure under James Gunn.

More than likely, this movie will do just enough to set up her place as an established force on Earth while Clark Kent takes on the heaviest responsibility. Depending on how Gunn tackles a possible post-credits scene or two, she may be a good candidate to use there, with her movie being next up in the DCU release schedule.

From there, Alcock will take center stage in her own DC Studios solo movie, setting her up against Jason Momoa's Lobo and other undisclosed adversaries.

For now, all DC fans can do is wait to see what she has in store for Gunn's first effort with Kryptonian storytelling, which is expected to set the stage for a thrilling new universe.