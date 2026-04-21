'Supergirl' Movie Will Officially Include 5 Members of DC's Super-Family

James Gunn's upcoming DCU film will bring together five members of the iconic Super-Family when Supergirl hits theaters on June 26, 2026. Milly Alcock leads the charge as Kara Zor-El, with David Corenswet also set to appear as her famous cousin Kal-El in this new continuity. The film promises to deepen the mythology of Krypton while establishing the broader Super-Family, replacing the past iteration in the DCEU.

At its core, Supergirl is a film defined by the House of El, specifically, what it costs to survive it. Unlike David Corenswet's Kal-El, Kara actually remembers Krypton's destruction, and Gunn has said the film will show a side of their home planet audiences haven't seen before.

But the story also expands well beyond any Kryptonian bloodline. Supergirl's official logline describes Kara reluctantly joining forces with an unlikely companion on an interstellar journey: Eve Ridley's Ruthye Marye Knoll, a young warrior whose murdered father sets the entire plot in motion.

Hunting them both is Matthias Schoenaerts' Krem of the Yellow Hills, the film's reimagined villain, while Jason Momoa's Lobo adds a wild-card presence as a cigar-chomping intergalactic bounty hunter.

Still, the Super-Family will have no shortage of representation when the film hits theaters this summer, and here's every confirmed member set to appear:

The Super-Family in Supergirl

Supergirl / Kara Zor-El

DC Studios

Alcock takes on a version of Kara Zor-El that DC films or series haven't shown before. The new trailer, again, teases the final hours of Argo City as its radiation shield begins to fade, and Kara is forced to leave her world behind.

That distinction matters enormously. Unlike Clark, Kara has no memory gap; she was forced to watch everyone who ever meant anything to her die.

That trauma defines who she is, and both Gunn and director Craig Gillespie have been upfront about it. They both agreed with Alcock back in December during the first trailer's launch, definitively calling Supergirl an antihero.

Superman / Kal-El

DC Studios

Corenswet makes his confirmed appearance in Supergirl right from the trailer's opening moments, though his role will be a supporting one rather than a co-lead.

The trailer opens with a concerned Clark Kent checking in on Kara, helping guide her as she bounces from planet to planet. The short exchange tells audiences a lot: Superman encourages her to find her people, which he seems worried she's not doing.

Given the film's focus on Kara's journey across the galaxy, Clark's role is likely confined to that early check-in and maybe a final-stretch appearance. Corenswet will have much more to do in Man of Tomorrow, the direct Superman sequel currently scheduled for July 2027.

Zor-El

David Krumholtz

David Krumholtz takes on the role of Zor-El, Kara's dad, who will appear in the film's flashback sequences depicting life on Krypton. Krumholtz teased the film's roots in Tom King's graphic novel, Woman of Tomorrow, and mentioned a clarification of "what the House of El is all about:"

"It’s very true to the graphic novel that it’s based on, Woman of Tomorrow. Which is great. I’m thrilled to be sort of the next piece of telling the story of Krypton and sort of further clarifying what the House of El is all about."

Given that Kara's memories of her father and her home planet are central to understanding why she is the way she is, Zor-El's presence (however brief) carries significant weight.

Alura In-Ze

DC Studios

Like Zor-El, Alura In-Ze (Emily Beecham) is expected to appear primarily through flashbacks to Krypton, with her fate already sealed by the planet's destruction.

Beecham previously worked with Gillespie on Cruella, making her casting a natural reunion. Nothing has been confirmed about her specific role, but surely she will be portrayed as a strong figure in Kara's life, one that the super-powered being misses very much.

Krypto

DC Studios

Krypto may technically be a super-dog, but in Supergirl, he is the engine that drives the entire plot. New footage has shown Kara's first meeting with her canine companion back on Krypton.

In the film, that bond is immediately weaponized against her: Krypto is poisoned by Krem, leaving only three days to save him. It's clear Krypto represents more than companionship; he is Kara's final emotional link to Krypton and the life she lost.

Fans may find a certain dark irony in the situation: in Superman, Kal-El had to rescue Krypto from Lex Luthor. Apparently, no corner of the galaxy is safe for that dog.