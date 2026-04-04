Superman 2: Man Of Tomorrow Officially Breaks a 20-Year DC Release Rule

Man of Tomorrow is set to be released by DC Studios in 2027, breaking a release strategy rule DC has implemented for 20 years. The upcoming Man of Tomorrow film will be a direct sequel to 2025's Superman and the next installment in James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DCU. On its upcoming slate, it will follow Clayface, a film whose release date was recently pushed back by six weeks.

DC Studios set a release date of July 9, 2027, for Man of Tomorrow, meaning it will debut nearly two years after the theatrical premiere of Superman. Specifically, Superman came out on July 11, 2025. Notably, this will break a long-standing rule that has been in place at DC since 1997.

DC Studios

The two-year gap between Superman and Man of Tomorrow will mark the first time in 20 years that a live-action DC sequel has been released within two years of its predecessor. Previously, every direct sequel has been released at least three years after the film that preceded it.

For instance, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom premiered in 2023, which was five years after Aquaman debuted. Similarly, Wonder Woman 1984 came out in 2020, three years after Wonder Woman's 2017 release.

Warner Bros.

The last time two live-action DC films (in which one was a direct sequel to another) were released within two years of one another was in 1997 with the release of Batman & Robin. That film premiered just two years after Batman Forever, which was released in 1995.

The only other time before 1995 and 1997 this happened at DC was in 1978 and 1980 when Superman and Superman II were released, respectively. Since DC began producing live-action movies in 1951 (Superman and the Mole Men), a movie and its sequel have been released within two years of one another three times, including Superman and Man of Tomorrow.

Therefore, Man of Tomorrow will break somewhat of a rule that has been established within the DC umbrella.

How Man of Tomorrow Breaking the Mold Affects the Future

The DCU has only just begun, but James Gunn and Peter Safran have already taken steps that indicate it will be unlike anything fans have ever seen from DC as a whole. As mentioned, DC films have historically had long gaps between installments, especially when it comes to direct sequels.

Since the DCU is in its early years and already breaking the mold, fans are in store for something special. For instance, it seems as though Gunn already planned many projects in advance, which not only allows them to get into production faster but also suggests the franchise is more deeply connected.

The DCEU particularly had a lot of issues with continuity and titles being released within what was supposed to be an interconnected universe. Some of the blame for that can be placed on the overseeing studio, but the point is that the DCU at least seems to be getting off to the right foot.

In the future, fans could see more DCU sequels being released within two years of their predecessors.