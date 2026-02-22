DC Debuts New Supergirl Slogan Ahead of 2026 Movie

The DCU's Supergirl just got a brand-new marketing slogan alongside a fresh batch of posters for Krypto. Almost one year after Superman, DC Studios is only four months away from debuting its next movie in theaters on June 26 with Supergirl. The flick will act as a pseudo-sequel to Superman ahead of next year's Man of Tomorrow, continuing the adventures of Milly Alcock's Supergirl and her rambunctious canine companion, Krypto.

DC Studios copied Superman's marketing strategy with Supergirl's presence at the Puppy Bowl, which naturally put a focus on Krypto. As part of that, a baby Krypto got his own poster wearing a loose collar bearing the House of El's family crest.

DC Studios

These posters all bear the new "Watch Out Universe" slogan, not only promoting Supergirl's galactic nature but also the risks in messing with Krypto.

DC Studios

Krypto has already proven that the universe needs to watch out in Superman, as he wreaked havoc on Earth under the care of David Corenswet's Superman. DC Studios revealed Supergirl's reaction to Krypto's attack on Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor in a special promo that also paid homage to Lobo.

DC Studios

Unlike previous Supergirl slogans, the "Watch Out Universe" slogan appears to reference Krypto and the chaos the super-powered pup brings to the DCU. That said, it should actually be the Kryptonian canine that is watching out in his 2026 return, as Supergirl already confirmed that Krypto is in grave danger.

DC Studios

After Superman used the "look up" slogan throughout its marketing to promote the caped man in the sky, Supergirl switched things up with "look out," making it clear once again that Kara Zor-El is not one to be messed with.

DC Studios

One of the 2026 DCU movie's slogans is "Truth, Justice, Whatever," which may sound familiar to fans of the blue brand's Kryptonian mythos.

This continues Supergirl's trend of putting a more rebellious spin on Superman's slogans, with a twist on "Truth, Justice, and a Better Tomorrow," which already received a major alteration in the DCU by removing any reference to America.

DC Studios

Before DC Studios warned moviegoers to "Look Out" for Supergirl, it asked them to "Look Up" for Superman ahead of his July 2025 blockbuster.

DC Studios

DC Studios touted Superman as the true beginning of the DCU with the "It Begins" tagline. Despite being promoted as if it were the first entry in the rebooted superhero continuity, the DCU's debut actually happened several months earlier on HBO Max with the animated series Creature Commandos.

DC Studios

Peacemaker Season 2 teased its parallel universe-centric storyline with the tagline, "In what world is he the hero?" Of course, fans later discovered that the world where John Cena's Christopher Smith was recognized as a true hero was far from a good one, thanks to its game-changing Earth-X twist.

DC Studios

The HBO Max series' sophomore outing also put a clever pun on The Suicide Squad anti-hero's name with "Peace it back together again."

DC Studios

It seems slogans will be a major part of the DCU's marketing strategy going forward, based on these early projects. Only time will tell what DC Studios comes up with for its remaining 2026 releases after Lanterns and Clayface.

Supergirl's Slogans Highlight Her Differences From Superman

DC Studios used its taglines cleverly for Supergirl to settle the misconception that Kara Zor-El is simply the female, younger Superman. The trailer denoted the difference between the Kryptonians perfectly, as Kara explained to her new sidekick Ruthye, "He sees the good in everyone, and I see the truth."

Unlike Clark Kent, Kara didn't get a perfect Kansas upbringing after Krypton was destroyed and instead grew up on a destroyed chunk of the planet, resulting in a more jaded character. As such, the DCU's Supergirl will be introduced as an anti-hero in contrast to Superman but could take a more heroic turn before the credits.

That journey may well be aided by Kara's super-powered cousin, as Superman star David Corenswet reportedly filmed scenes for Supergirl. That's not to say his role will be prominent; it will likely be a cameo similar to Milly Alcock's in Superman, but it could still play a role in teaching Kara a heroic lesson.

For now, the evil-doers and intergalactic bad guys found in Supergirl better "Look Out," as Kara's motto of "Truth, Justice, Whatever" proves that nothing will get in the way of her unique pursuit of good.