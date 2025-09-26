Peacemaker Season 2's Earth X Twist Just Revealed the DCU's Darkest Timeline

The truth about Peacemaker Season 2's alternate dimension was revealed in Episode 6, confirming the darkest timeline the DCU has seen to date. The sophomore season of the HBO Max hit has continued the journey of Christopher Smith (John Cena) who was introduced as the antihero Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad. James Gunn has continued the story of Peacemaker into the new DCU in Season 2 of the TV show and the series has been raising some multiversal questions.

A large portion of Season 2 has seen Peacemaker travelling between alternate universes using his father's pocket dimension closet. The chaos began when Peacemaker killed a multiversal version of himself and then decided to take his place in his double's alternate dimension, where everything seemed to be better. In this dimension, Peacemaker's brother, Keith, and father, Auggie, were alive, and his love interest, Harcourt, actually reciprocated his feelings. It almost seemed too good to be true, which was revealed to be the case in Season 2 Episode 6.

In the sixth episode, Peacemaker's friends from his original dimension, Harcourt, Adebayo, Vigilante, and Economos, follow him through the pocket dimension to try and bring the wayward hero home. Late in the episode, Harcourt comments to Peacemaker that it's strange that there seem to be no people of color in this alternate dimension.

At the same time, Adebayo is beginning gain attention on the street, and the neighborhood soon starts to scream and chase her down. Peacemaker then spots a US flag, but at a closer look he realizes the flag is branded with a swastika instead of stars, confirming the dark truth about this reality: it's run by Nazis.

Earth X In DC Comics Vs. Peacemaker - Differences & Similarities

Peacemaker's pro-Nazi alternate dimension has grounds in DC Comics, where it is referred to as Earth X. In this timeline, the Nazis won World War II and go on to conquer the world and enforce new systems of oppression. This parallel world was first introduced in Justice League of America #107 in 1973.

Earth X was initially introduced in DC Comics, but Peacemaker isn't the first TV show to explore a story set on the terrifying alternate Earth. The Arrowverse's fourth crossover event, titled Crisis on Earth-X, was set within this same parallel dimension, and featured a world in which the Germans had successfully won the second World War and all the heroes had been replaced by dark alter egos.

In Peacemaker Season 2, just like in the comics, Earth X appears to be a world in which the axis powers gained power after World War II and conquered the world, including the United States of America. Peacemaker's iteration of Earth X takes things a step further, revealing that the Nazi's oppression extended to eliminating all people of color.

Another problem that Peacemaker will face, now that he's learned the truth of this reality, is the fact that his beloved father and brother, who are crowned the "Top Trio" in the DCU's Earth X, are white supremacists. Keith was one of the citizens shown leading a mob to hunt down Adebayo, and Peacemaker's family's racist stance against his close friend will no doubt challenge his opinion about this being the "best dimension ever."'

Are the Sons of Liberty from Earth X In DC Lore?

While it may be under a new world order, Peacemaker Season 2 has revealed there are still some rebels on Earth X. The third episode of the new season saw a group of terrorists known as the Sons of Liberty attempting to blow up a building. However, Peacemaker infiltrated the building and killed them all, thinking he was doing an act of heroism. Vigilante/Adrian's Earth X alternate self also mentions in Episode 6 that he hates Peacemaker, which is why he joined the Sons of Liberty.

Now that it's been established that the Smith family in Earth X are heroes, representing fascism and white supremacy, it's clear that the Sons of Liberty are likely the "good guys" of this universe.

In DC Comics, the Sons of Liberty are an underground resistance group with the vision of overthrowing the US government under the belief it has strayed too far from American values. The team was typically depicted as a terrorist group in Superman comics, but are not traditionally from Earth X.

In Earth X's DC comic lore, the alternate universe has a group of rebels known as the Freedom Fighters, which includes members like Doll Man, Phantom Lady, and Uncle Sam. In Peacemaker Season 2, the DCU may attempt to blend these two groups by making the Sons of Liberty Earth X's freedom fighters.

Adrian Chase is already one of the known heroes on the Sons of Liberty team in Earth-X, what remains to be seen is whether Adrian and his alter ego can now convince Peacemaker and his friends to join the cause and rise up against the Top Trio and the rest of this fascist universe.

Peacemaker Season 2 is written and created by DC Studios head James Gunn, with John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Holland, and Steve Agee starring. The second season premiered on HBO Max on August 21, 2025, and has been releasing new episodes weekly.