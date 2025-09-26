'Peacemaker' Just Confirmed the DCU's Sons of Liberty Features 1 Major Superhero

Peacemaker Season 2's alternate timeline features a new team: the Sons of Liberty. The DCU TV series continues the journey of Christopher Smith/Peacemaker (John Cena) after the events of The Suicide Squad and into DC Studios' new DCU, with several connecting events to 2025's Superman. The HBO Max show has been splitting most of its season between the DCU's Prime Earth and a new darker dimension accessible through Peacemaker's father's pocket dimension closet, which was revealed to be an adaptation of DC's Earth-X.

Warning - This article contains spoilers for Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 6.

Earth-X, aka Earth-2, features counterparts for all of the major DCU characters, and drew Peacemaker in with the promise of spending time with his brother and father (who are dead on Earth Prime) and pursuing a romantic relationship with Emilia Harcourt. However, not everything in this parallel timeline was as good as it seems, and Episode 6 of Season 2 revealed that this new reality is one in which Nazis have conquered the Earth and implemented a culture of white supremacy, eliminating all people of color.

However, this Earth isn't without its rebels and Season 2 of Peacemaker has established the Sons of Liberty on Earth X, who oppose the government's fascist regime. The most recent episode also confirmed that one major DC hero is a part of this team in the alternate timeline.

What Are DC's Sons of Liberty In Peacemaker?

HBO Max

The Sons of Liberty were first introduced in Peacemaker in Season 2 Episode 3, where they appeared to be terrorists intent on blowing up a building. The mission statement for the Sons of Liberty is revealed by one of the group members who says "[we] are united in fighting our oppressors", who have "ruled all of us under their corrupt thumb:"

"We, the Sons of Liberty, are united in fighting our oppressors. They have ruled all of us under their corrupt thumb for long enough. That is why we're gonna continue to destroy one governmental agency a week until our demands are met."

Peacemaker (from Earth Prime), thinking he was fighting crime, stepped in and killed the Sons of Liberty, preventing them from setting off their bomb. While Peacemaker was regarded as a hero for doing this, what he didn't know at the time was that the Sons of Liberty were rebels opposing Earth X's white supremacist government.

While the Prime Earth in the DCU has superhero teams like Superman's Justice Gang, this alternate Earth instead has the Top Trio (featuring Peacemaker, Captain Triumph and Blue Dragon). It's unclear what happened to some of the notable heroes from the main DCU Earth in this dark dimension, but that will likely be revealed in the final two episodes of the season.

Vigilante's Role In Peacemaker's Sons of Liberty

HBO Max

After Peacemaker killed a chunk of the members of the Sons of Liberty in Episode 3, it was unclear who or how many of them were left.

In Episode 6, Adrian Chase/Vigilante (Freddie Stroma) meets his Earth X alternate self where they quickly bond over their numerous similarities. However, one commonality they don't share is a friendship with Peacemaker, with Earth X Chase saying he despises the helmeted hero, and it was Peacemaker's actions that led him to join the Sons of Liberty.

Moving forward, Earth Prime Vigilante will have to decide whether to side with his alter ego on the Sons of Liberty and stand against the fascist government, or support his best friend Peacemaker who is known as one of the major heroes in this racism-fuelled world.

The Sons of Liberty have been set up as one of the only remaining rebellions on Earth X, meaning if the main heroes want to stand a chance against toppling this racist regime, they'll need to ally with the radical group. Peacemaker Season 2 seems to be heading toward a climactic battle between Vigilante and the Sons of Liberty and the Top Trio - what remains to be seen is where Earth Prime's Peacemaker and Vigilante will fall on either side of that line.

Sons of Liberty In Earth X Vs. DC Comics - Differences & Similarities

While the Sons of Liberty are a known group of DC Comics, Peacemaker's version of the team makes some changes.

In the comics, the Sons of Liberty are a secret ultra-patriotic organization intent on overthrowing the United States government for straying too far from its traditional American ideals. This is similar in Peacemaker, with both groups intent on taking down the corrupt government.

One of the major members on the Sons of Liberty team in the comics is Agent Liberty (aka Benjamin Lockwood), an expert marksman who joined the team after he was left for dead by the US Army, intent on revenge. It's unclear yet whether Peacemaker will introduce a version of Agent Liberty into the DCU, or if Vigilante will fill the spot of the main superhero on the team.

Another difference is that in DC comics, the Sons of Liberty are not found on Earth X and are typically depicted as a villainous group that has come into conflict with heroes like Superman. However, in the DCU, the Sons of Liberty have been introduced as rebels standing against an extreme racist government, which makes their plight more sympathetic in this iteration.

In the comics, Earth X is home to a team of Freedom Fighters (which includes characters like Black Condor, Doll Man, and Uncle Sam) who oppose the corrupt government, but in Peacemaker it seems that the DCU could fuse these two groups. Alternatively, the Sons of Liberty and their methods may be seen as too radical by Peacemaker and his friends, which could potentially turn the 11th Street Kids into Earth X's freedom fighters, and make the Sons of Liberty another opposing team.

Peacemaker Season 2 premiered on HBO Max on August 21, 2025. The series is created by DC Studios head James Gunn, with Cena reprising his role as Christopher Smith from The Suicide Squad. The series is the third major release in the new DCU.