Peacemaker Star Confirms DCU Future, Wants to Team Up With Batman

One Peacemaker star confirmed his DCU future in a recent interview, also teasing that he dreams of a team-up with the new franchise's take on Batman. The hit HBO Max series just ended its second season on the streamer, the first to take place within James Gunn's new DCU continuity. Much has been said about the super-powered show's importance to the future of the franchise, setting up elements like the prison planet known as Salvation, a new superhero team, Checkmate, and perhaps even hinting at more heroes joining the new canon.

One character who has been confirmed to continue in the post-Peacemaker Season 2 era is Steve Agee's John Economos. Agee confirmed as such during a conversation with FandomWire in the wake of the Peacemaker Season 2 finale.

"You’re definitely going to see more of Economos," the DCU actor teased. Where that happens remains to be seen, but it has been noted that Peacemaker Season 2 specifically set the table for 2027's Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow.

When Agee's oafy ARGUS agent does return, the actor also has one wish for a potential DCU team-up. In the same interview, Agee remarked, "I would love for Economos to somehow interact with Batman."

DC Studios

A DCU Batman actor has not yet been cast, but one is coming. DC Studios head James Gunn has maintained that a new Dark Knight will appear in his interconnected comic book franchise, with a solo Batman flick already on the slate in the form of The Brave and the Bold.

In the comics, Economos has no notable stories told alongside Batman, but the pair of characters have interacted. On the page, Agee's character becomes the warden of Belle Reve prison under the watch of U.S. government agent Amanda Waller.

Batman has passed through Belle Reve's doors many times over the years, meaning the two characters have likely crossed paths.

Agee's John Economos can now be seen in Peacemaker Season 2, which is streaming in its entirety on HBO Max. The R-rated superhero series follows John Cena's Christopher Smith/Peacemaker, as he discovers an alternate reality where all of his dreams have come true. Season 2 left Cena's chrome-domed hero in a precarious place as he was stranded on the otherworldly prison planet Salvation, with no way of getting back home.

How Will John Economos Get His Batman Team-Up Dream?

DC Comics

Even though John Economos does not have a long and winding history with Batman in the DC comics, that does not mean the pair of characters could not potentially team up in the DCU.

Since Peacemaker Season 2's debut, series creator and DCU mastermind James Gunn has made it clear that the R-rated streaming series will serve as a foundation for the future of this canon. One name that has been confirmed to be part of that canon is Bruce Wayne/Batman.

With Economos still on the board, and working within the superhero agency known as Checkmate, there is a very real chance they he is already on the Dark Knight's radar.

Wherever the Peacemaker cast show up next, they will likely be hellbent on figuring out where their friend Chris got off to (spoilers: he is stuck on Salvation).

Notably, in the classic Salvation Run comic book story, a bevy of DC villains are stranded there to serve prison sentences, including Batman big bad Joker. Gunn has been clear that he is not setting up a full-scale Salvation Run adaptation, but it would not be all that shocking if a Batman villain or two were to end up stuck in the extra-dimensional prison.

Maybe that is how Economos will cross paths with the Caped Crusader, as he (and the Checkmate team) looks for Chris, opening a Pandora's box of potential DC threats.