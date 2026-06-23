Wonder Woman Writer Offers First Official Update On Gal Gadot’s Successor For James Gunn's DCU

The writer behind DC Studios' Wonder Woman reboot teased the beginnings of her much-anticipated script. Beyond DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn himself, screenwriter Ana Nogueira quickly became a scripting staple of the rebooted DCU. Having supposedly delivered an excellent Supergirl script that will finally come to theaters on Friday, June 26, Nogueira hopped aboard multiple more DCU projects. At first, the Supergirl scribe was set to adapt the Teen Titans for the big screen, but that project was put on hold so Nogueira could lead a Wonder Woman reboot that will replace Gal Gadot as the Amazonian princess.

As Supergirl gears up for its theatrical release this month, Ana Nogueira has hit the press circuit and, naturally, her top-secret Wonder Woman script came up with Collider. While the DCU writer was hesitant to go into any detail, she hinted that, like all of her characters, she is writing Gal Gadot's successor from the angle of "what feels is the most true to [her]" about them:

"I mean, there will be a little sniper dot on my head if I say too much. But I will say that, like from all of it, I try to approach every character that I write from a place of what feels is the most true to me about them."

She noted how, for Kara Zor-El, the truth came from her "backstory," but that's not to say Wonder Woman's basis will hail from the same place:

"For Kara, it was this backstory that she had. I always try to come at it that way and put on some blinders, and see what the character means to me before I take them off onto the page."

When asked about the progress on the Wonder Woman movie in another interview from Screen Brief, Ana mentions how important it is for her to "do right by these iconic characters":

"Oh, I can't tease anything, but of course I just I know how much these characters mean to everybody. And my goal is always just to do right by these incredible iconic characters that we've all grown to love."

These comments mark the first official Wonder Woman update from Nogueira herself, although more are bound to emerge during Supergirl's press. Still, James Gunn discussed the casting process vaguely last year, making it clear that no actress would be chosen "until a script is finished."

But the DC Studios co-CEO was willing to make one thing clear about the new Wonder Woman's casting, noting that finding an actress with "extreme height" would "never" be a critical requirement in the selection process.

There have been claims that Gunn has already found his Wonder Woman and plans to introduce her in next year's Man of Tomorrow. Supposedly, DC Studios is using the warrior queen of Almerac, Maxima, as a guise for Andor and Hit Man star Adria Arjona's casting as the beloved Justice Leaguer.

Gunn confirmed last year that he "asked Ana to move to [Wonder Woman] to finish that first," putting her Teen Titans movie on hold, despite previous plans for it to be her next DCU project after delivering an "amazing" Supergirl script.

How the DCU's Wonder Woman Movie Can Take the Supergirl Approach

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In terms of the less official updates about Gadot's successor, Jeff Sneider stated that DC Studios is looking for somebody on the "lighter, brighter, more fun side" for the next Wonder Woman, effectively leaning into everything the DCEU wasn't.

It's tough to predict what parts of Wonder Woman's lore will speak to Nogueira in the same way as Supergirl's "backstory," but one could imagine her infamous moral values of truth, compassion, justice, and peace being pivotal.

For her first DCU script, Ana Nogueira was brought on to somewhat loyally adapt Tom King's Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, albeit with a few key tweaks. One has to wonder whether she will lean on an existing DC Comics storyline or craft something completely new; either way, it seems unlikely to be an origin tale.

The DCU's Chapter 1 was officially announced by James Gunn in January 2023 under the "Gods & Monsters" moniker. Wonder Woman was absent from that slate as HBO Max's Game of Thrones-esque Paradise Lost filled that void, but it could be a sign that the reboot will lean into Themyscira's Greek mythology connections.

The reboot must be distinct from how the DCEU portrayed Wonder Woman in her 2017 and 2020 solo outings. The DCU should not just lean into a "brighter" side of Diana, but also set the movie in modern-day and stay clear of Steve Trevor for now, as Chris Pine's take on the love interest was so central to Gadot's flicks.