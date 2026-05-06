Man of Tomorrow Reportedly Hiding The DCU’s Biggest Female Casting Behind Maxima Cover

A latest report for Man of Tomorrow revealed new details about Maxima's role that have fans convinced that the Superman sequel is hiding the DCU's biggest female casting in plain sight. Man of Tomorrow is already confirmed to have a stacked cast of DCU characters, headlined by David Corenswet's Superman, Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor, and Lars Edinger's Brainiac. Despite the already star-studded cast of James Gunn's Superman sequel, fresh casting buzz has emerged online as Maxima, the powerful alien queen from Almerac, is set to join the fray.

Following the casting news from Deadline that Man of Tomorrow has already cast Adria Arjona as Maxima in the sequel, entertainment insider Jeff Sneider shared in a previous episode of The Hot Mic podcast that the role of Maxima is only a cover for a different character in the DCU sequel.

Sneider reiterated that Maxima's role is merely a cameo, but he speculated it may actually serve as "cover" for Wonder Woman, tying back to his earlier scoop in January 2026 that the DC heroine will make a post-credits-style appearance in Man of Tomorrow, much like Supergirl's introduction at the end of the first Superman film.

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It's also worth noting that DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn already debunked Deadline's initial report claiming Marisa Abela and Ella Purnell had tested for Maxima in Man of Tomorrow. However, Gunn has remained silent on the more recent report that Arjona, Eva De Dominici, Sydney Chandler, and Grace Van Patten all auditioned for the role.

This silence suggests a major female character is indeed headed for the Superman sequel. The only question now is whether Arjona's role is truly Maxima or a covert casting for Wonder Woman.

Man of Tomorrow is set to premiere in theaters on July 9, 2027.

Why Wonder Woman (Not Maxima) Makes Sense for Man of Tomorrow

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Introducing Wonder Woman in Man of Tomorrow would be far more impactful and narratively rewarding than bringing in Maxima at this stage. Slotting the DC heroine into the sequel also feels rewarding rather than debuting an obscure character like Maxima.

By making the casting secret, DC Studios boss James Gunn adds another layer of surprise for the Superman sequel while also accelerating the future of the DCU. This move also brings the franchise one step closer to the formationn of the DCU's Justice League.

Including Wonder Woman at the end of the sequel is also a smart move because it perfectly mirrors Gunn's signature style of planting subtle seeds for the larger DCU that pay off down the line, much like what he did with Supergirl at the end of 2025's Superman.

Doing this also beneficial for the core story of Man of Tomorrow because the sequel's central narrative center on the uneasy alliance between Superman and Lex Luthor against Brainiac.