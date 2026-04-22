Star Wars’ Adria Arjona Reveals First Training Photo For Superman 2: Man of Tomorrow

Following her casting in Man of Tomorrow, Adria Arjona has revealed she is hitting the gym in preparation for her DCU role. The Superman sequel, directed by DC Studios co-head James Gunn, recently entered production, with David Corenswet leading a lineup of returning faces and some newcomers. One of these is Arjona, who has just been cast in the new DCU film.

Personal trainer Paolo Mascitti posted a photo on Instagram of himself alongside Arjona in the gym, confirming he is training the DCU star. Arjona then returned the favor, posting an Instagram story of her lifting weights under Mascitti's supervision.

Paulo Mascitti

Arjona has crossed into major franchise worlds like Star Wars (Andor) and Marvel (Morbius), but this is her first time appearing in a DC Studios film. Mascitti, meanwhile, is no stranger to training DC stars and has regularly mentored actors for their superhero roles.

One of Mascitti's notable past clients is David Corenswet, aka Superman himself, whom the trainer helped get into shape for his role as the Kryptonian hero.

Paulo Mascitti

In fact, Mascitti oversaw many members of the Superman cast in the gym. The trainer has been credited for training DCU actors, such as Edi Gathegi (Mr Terrific), Nicholas Hoult (Lex Luthor), and Maria Gabriela de Faria (the Engineer).

Paulo Mascitti

The personal trainer has also helped devise the training regime for other DC stars, including Jennifer Holland (Peacemaker) and Flula Borg (The Suicide Squad).

Given Mascitti's history with superhero training regimens and his closeness with the Superman cast, it's no surprise he's returning for the sequel and adding Arjona to his client list as she prepares to enter the DCU in Man of Tomorrow. It's highly likely Mascotti is also overseeing the training of his previous Superman stars, such as Corenswet and Hoult, as filming begins.

Man of Tomorrow is scheduled for release on July 9, 2027, with Corenswet, Hoult, and Arjona starring, alongside Rachel Brosnahan, Isabela Merced, and Lars Eidinger. The latter is playing the movie's new villain, Brainiac, which will force Superman to work together with his enemy, Luthor, to protect Earth.

What to Expect From Adria Arjona in Man of Tomorrow

Lucasfilm

For years now, fans have wanted to see Adria Arjon enter the DCU, although her rumored casting as Maxima comes as a surprise, given that many wanted to see her play the DCU's Wonder Woman instead.

Arjona's time in the gym under Mascotti is only proof that whatever role she has in Man of Tomorrow, it will be a physically demanding one.

The role of Maxima would definitely require Arjona to get in shape. In the comics, Maxima is an alien queen who arrives on Earth seeking a worthy mate and sees Superman as a potential future king. The character is known for wielding psionic powers that grant her enhanced superhuman strength and speed, making her skilled in physical combat.

Alternatively, Arjona's training regimen could also fit the bill for what's required for her to play Wonder Woman, if that is, as many still suspect, her secret role. Man of Tomorrow is shaping up to be a huge setup for the DCU's eventual Justice League team, so introducing Wonder Woman in this film isn't out of the realm of possibility.