Jumanji 2026 Movie Debuts First Image Ahead of Trailer Release

Jumanji: Open World finally has an official logo after the trailer's private debut. Seven years, one pandemic, and two major Hollywood strikes after Jumanji: The Next Level, the franchise is finally returning on December 25 with Open World. Franchise lead Dwayne Johnson (who plays Dr. Smolder Bravestone) confirmed that the beloved franchise will end this year with the release of Open World, promising to wrap things up in a "beautiful grace note" of a climactic chapter.

The official documentation for Sony Pictures' latest investor presentation unveiled a brand-new logo for Jumanji: Open World. The threequel's logo maintains a similar style to Welcome to the Jungle and The Next Level, but is considerably less vibrant and three-dimensional than its predecessors.

Sony Pictures

Open World is the third and final film in Sony's modern reboot starring this beloved cast of Johnson, Hart, Black, and Gillan. The franchise began under Williams in 1995 and has been revived with a videogame-centered trilogy from 2017 to 2026.

Just recently, Sony unveiled the first trailer for Jumanji: Open World to CinemaCon attendees, most of whom praised its "fun" nature. The studio has yet to release the trailer publicly ahead of its Christmas Day debut in theaters; the movie was delayed by a week to avoid a clash with Dune 3 and Avengers: Doomsday.

Sony Pictures

Releasing on Christmas Day (December 25), Jumanji: Open World will reunite Dwayne Johnson's Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Kevin Hart's Franklin "Mouse" Finbar, Jack Black's Professor Sheldon Oberon, and Karen Gillan's Ruby Roundhouse.

What to Expect From Jumanji: Open World

Sony Pictures

Jumanji: Open World's trailer was one of the many CinemaCon trailers shown only to attendees and therefore hasn't been released online. Sony Pictures will likely attach the trailer to one of its upcoming blockbusters with a similar demographic, the only option being Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which swings into theaters on July 31 and may also be when fans get their first look at Open World.

The first synopsis for Open World (via Erik Davis) teased that "Jumanji breaks free of its consoles, unleashing its chaos into our world." The franchise's latest premise was teased by the first look at Jumanji: Open World, which features its core cast of jungle adventurers relocated to the concrete jungle of New York.

Presumably, it won't just be Jumanji's heroes that come to the real world, but also the environment, creatures, and rules of the video game world. Being plucked from Jumanji and into New York could allow these avatars' true personalities to shine through, while not being controlled by the usual cast of gamers, perhaps with the two sides of the reboot franchise coming face-to-face in the trilogy-capper.

Dwayne Johnson touted Open World as a "massive, fun, heartfelt adventure," which only feels fitting as it will bid farewell to this entire cast, and likely the world of Jumanji as a whole for the foreseeable future. There's no doubt that the 2026 epic will be the franchise's biggest yet, but one has to wonder how it will fare at the box office as it drops just one week after Avengers and Dune's latest offerings.