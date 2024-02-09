Jumanji 4 Release, Cast & Everything We Know

Jumanji 4 is reportedly on the way with fans questioning whether the franchise's all-star cast will return and when it will released.

Part sequel and part spin-off, Sony Pictures released Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle in 2017 as a video game spin on the original 1995 film.

Starring Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, and Nick Jonas, the fantastical jungle adventure was a massive hit, leading to a 2019 sequel, Jumanji: The Next Level, and now a fourth film currently in development.

When Will Jumanji 4 Release?

Sony

Jumanji 4 currently has no official release date.

However, evidence suggests that a fourth film and a full trilogy has long been part of the plan for the multi-film Jumanji reboot.

In addition to The Next Level's cliffhanger conclusion, Dwayne Johnson teased "the next Jumanji" movie and a future reveal on Instagram almost immediately after the 2019 film premiered.

So why the delay? Speaking with Collider, director Jake Kasdan explained that the team was "just getting into the conversation" for Jumanji 4 when the COVID-19 pandemic began, and even then, it was "the earliest days of trying to figure out what that would be."

Fans received encouraging news in 2021 from producer Hiram Garcia when he told ComicBook.com, "we have a really fun pitch" and "a big vision" for Jumanji 4, and once Jake Kasdan and Dwayne Johnson finish Red One, "Jumanji is going to be on deck."

Red One, Johnson's new Christmas movie pitting him alongside Chris Evans, is expected to release in theaters on November 15, 2024.

Who's Cast in Jumanji 4?

The cast of both Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and The Next Level are expected to reprise their roles for Jumanji 4.

Jake Kasdan actually commented on how essential the cast is with NME, referring to the stars as the franchise's "foundation:"

“The whole thing, to me, is built on the foundation of those people. The game cast are these brilliant movie stars, these iconic people.”

The director's comments extended to the "brilliant" teenage cast which includes Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner, Ser-Darius Blain, and, especially, Alex Wolff, saying:

“The thing that’s easy to not fully appreciate in the mix of how they work is that the kids are just brilliant. And Alex [Wolff] in particular just really… he plays that character in such a funny, smart way. He’s quietly a really essential part of it.”

While the "kids" weren't necessarily young teens when they filmed The Next Level, years have passed since the 2019 film.

Just how Jumanji 4 intends to address the passage of time will be interesting to see.

It's also worth noting that, along with household names like Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black, Jumanji: The Next Level expanded the franchise's cast with the addition of Danny Devito, Danny Glover, and Awkwafina.

The call list is only rumored to expand even more as, according to the rumor mill, Jumanji 4 could include the likes of The Mummy's Brendan Fraser.

What is Jumanji 4's Story?

At the moment, Jumanji 4 story details have been revealed.

What fans do know, however, is Jumanji: The Next Level's mid-credits scene ended with the jungle's animals escaping into the real world, meaning the game's avatars probably have too.

Due to Dwayne Johnson's Jurgen the Brutal's social media tease, that character and his avatar, are likely to play a key role as well.

It's also worth noting that Kevin Hart called Jumanji 4 his and Dwayne Johnson's "final chapter," suggesting that the movie is likely the franchise's last and will have to tie up any loose ends.

What is Jumanji 4: The Final Level?

Several fan-made trailers with the title of Jumanji: The Final Level have been circulating online, leading audiences to either believe, speculate, or even refer to the fourth film as The Final Level.

In actuality, Jumanji 4 remains officially untitled.

Sony Pictures has yet to announce Jumanji 4's release date.