Creature Commandos Season 2: All 9 DC Heroes & Villains Confirmed to Appear, Ranked by Power Level

James Gunn's chaotic crew of DCU misfits is assembling again, and Creature Commandos Season 2 is bringing an even greater roster of heroes and villains along for the ride. The animated series is confirmed to land on HBO Max sometime in 2027, though an official premiere date has yet to be announced. Season 1, which debuted in late 2024, served as the true launching point of Gunn's new DCU. That first season leaned heavily on groundwork laid by Gunn's past work in the DCEU, The Suicide Squad, and Peacemaker Season 1. Now Season 2 is ready to expand even further beyond.

Season 1 introduced Task Force M, Amanda Waller's black-ops unit composed of imprisoned monsters she considered expendable enough for missions that no human soldier could survive. Many fans found that the show paired dark comedy with genuine emotion and stakes, with that perfect touch of Gunn's writing style.

Season 1 ended with G.I. Robot being destroyed, and Nina Mazursky being fatally stabbed during a botched assassination attempt on Princess Ilana Rostovic (the true villain), after Weasel's distraction gave her away; the Bride avenged her by killing the princess herself, defying Waller's direct orders in the process.

That same finale saw Waller reward the Bride's instincts with a promotion, putting her in command of a rebuilt team and setting the stage for everything Season 2 has planned.

That new lineup finally came into focus in June 2026, when DC Studios unveiled all eight of Season 2's main characters at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

The Bride leads the charge, joined by returning names like Frankenstein, Doctor Phosphorus, and Weasel alongside a rebuilt G.I. Robot, plus three newcomers: The Suicide Squad's King Shark, a healing 1,000-year-old mummy named Khalis, and a former Belle Reve inmate turned vampire, Nosferata.

With the fresh faces joining the mix, it's time to take a deeper look into all the creatures of Season 2 and how they fare in a fight.

Creature Commandos Season 2 Characters Power Rankings

Weasel

DC Studios

No one on Task Force M is easier to underestimate than Weasel (Sean Gunn), and that's exactly what makes him dangerous. This feral commando runs on claws, teeth, and animal instinct rather than any real superhuman strength, the same toolkit that let him survive years of blame for the deaths of the 27 children who died in a fire.

His speed and savagery make him a nightmare in close quarters, but he has no real durability to speak of, and his powers do fall short among the others in Season 2.

Nosferata

DC Studios

DC Comics first introduced Nosferata in 1998's Superboy #50 as a scheming vampire villain, and the show's version keeps most of that powerset intact: flight, immortality, a bat-shaped alternate form, hypnosis, and psychokinesis.

Fans first met her as a Belle Reve inmate who tormented Nina Mazursky alongside Congorilla, before the Bride killed the ape and left Nosferata to watch. Reports point to Alien: Earth star Sydney Chandler in the role, though Gunn hasn't confirmed casting.

Khalis

DC Studios

He spends his only Season 1 appearance quietly knitting in an armchair, but don't let the gentle hobby fool you. Khalis is a 1,000-year-old mummy whose bandages carry real healing power, and the version of the character DC Comics has used before is superhumanly strong and nearly impossible to put down for good.

He should make for an exciting addition to the team in Season 2, and his backstory is surely going to be something to draw in a lot of attention.

Doctor Phosphorus

DC Studios

Doctor Phosphorus (Alan Tudyk) doesn't need muscle strength when his touch alone can melt flesh and metal. This radioactive Batman villain returns for Season 2 as one of Task Force M's few holdovers, his glowing body a constant walking hazard to everyone around him.

His powers were pretty scary in Season 1; they are shown at their most terrifying during his origin flashback, where he takes out Rupert Thorne, his family, and his gang in a vengeful rage.

The Bride

DC Studios

A fan favorite from Season 1, Command of Task Force M now belongs to the Bride (Indira Varma). She has survived more than a century thanks to the same reanimation science that created Frankenstein's monster, leaving her with superhuman strength, a body that shrugs off wounds that would kill anyone else on the team, and centuries of combat experience to draw on.

Season 2 is expected to test whether leadership changes how far she's willing to push that strength and ability to kill.

GI Robot

DC Studios

Season 1 left G.I. Robot (also Sean Gunn) in pieces, and Season 2 brings him back rebuilt with a bulkier, rounder frame and, according to producer Rick Morales, a genuinely emotional arc to match.

Where the Bride relies on raw strength, G.I. Robot brings actual hardware to a fight, armor plating and weapons systems that don't tire or bleed. Also, the fact that it seems like even when he dies, he can just come back to life in a new body, helps his standing on this list.

Eric Frankenstein

DC Studios

Few relationships on this show are messier than the one between Eric Frankenstein (David Harbour) and the Bride. The monster chased her across continents and centuries out of obsessive love, absorbing damage that would end most fighters on this list.

DC Comics has told similar stories with its own Frankenstein, an undercover mercenary durable enough to fight gods and walk away. That comics pedigree, combined with everything Season 1 already showed him surviving, is exactly why he edges out G.I. Robot and the Bride herself here.

King Shark

DC Studios

"Nom Nom."

King Shark makes his animated debut in Season 2 after Sylvester Stallone first brought the man-eating hybrid to life in 2021's The Suicide Squad, marking his first time actually joining the Creature Commandos roster.

He's simple-minded and easily distracted, which keeps him from topping this list outright, but pound for pound, there isn't a teammate on Task Force M built to out-muscle him.

Captain Atom

DC Comics

Every character above him is, in some way, a monster. Captain Atom is a superhero, and his arrival breaks the one rule Creature Commandos had quietly been following: no mainline DC heroes in major roles.

In the comics, Nathaniel Adam's body is bonded to an alien metal that taps directly into the Quantum Field, an energy source that gives him flight, near-total invulnerability, and power output regularly compared to the likes of Superman and Supergirl, already staples of the DCU.

Dropping a hero built on that scale into a team of misfits and monsters changes the math for everyone on this list, and it makes Captain Atom the clear, undisputed strongest character headed into Season 2.