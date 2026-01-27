Creature Commandos Season 2 Will Abandon 1 Hero Mainstay From the First Season

Creature Commandos and Superman 2025 posters

A new update revealed that Creature Commandos Season 2 is set to break the show's #1 superhero rule. James Gunn's hit animated series kicked off the DCU in glorious fashion last year. The R-rated romp introduced audiences to a new team of lovable supernatural anti-heroes forced to work together to take down the villainous Princess Ilana Rostovic. 

The series was unique in that it set the DCU in motion from the perspective of its super-powered villains rather than the heroes the DC Comics canon is known for. Instead of focusing on characters like Superman, Batman, or Wonder Woman, it spotlighted lesser-known DC rogues in Bride, G.I. Robot, and Doctor Phosphorus. 

In fact, the series had what seemed to be a specific goal of not featuring DC heroes in any consequential roles, a rule that is set to be broken with its upcoming Season 2. According to a new report from Nexus Point News, the DC superhero Captain Atom will reportedly be a significant part of Creature Commandos Season 2. 

Captain Atom using his powers in DC Comics
DC Comics

The exact specifics of Captain Atom's role in the series are unknown, but the outlet reports that it will be sizable, breaking the series' streak of not having any major DC superheroes as a part of its central cast (read more about Captain Atom here). Several mainline heroes appeared in Season 1, but all were brief cameos, meant more as Easter eggs for fans rather than meaningful additions to the cast.

Creature Commandos Season 2 production is ongoing at DC Studios. The animated series will see series creator James Gunn step back from the writing process, instead overseeing a team of writers to bring the project to life. No release information for the series has been revealed yet, but some have speculated it could arrive as soon as 2026. 

Every Superhero Who Appeared in Creature Commandos Season 1

Superman

David Corenswet as Superman floating in the sky in Superman
DC Studios

Superman, assumed to be David Corenswet's take on the character, made his DCU debut before his 2025 solo movie in Creature Commandos Season 1, showing up impaled on a pike in Circe's magic-fuelled vision of a terrifying post-apocalyptic future. Superman appeared alongside more than a dozen other DC heroes.

Batman

Batman seen through a window with lightning in the background in Creature Commandos
DC Studios

Batman was another big-name hero who showed up dead in Circe's Season 1 vision, but he also popped up in another Creature Commandos scene. The Dark Knight of Gotham could be seen backdropped by some lightning in another episode, giving fans a first look at the hero in the DCU.

Hawkgirl

Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl flying through the sky in Superman
DC Studios

Another hero shown dead in Circe's Season 1 vision was Isabela Merced's Hawkgirl. She could be seen draped over a pike as well, dead alongside her fellow Justice Gang members. Luckily, for fans, she made her proper DCU debut several months later in James Gunn's Superman.

Mister Terrific

Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific sitting in a office building in Superman
DC Studios

Not even Edi Gathegi's Mister Terrific could make it through the super-killing apocalypse in Creature Commandos Season 1. The super-powered supergenius cameoed in the animated series as a part of Circe's vision, bisected by a large spike in the ground with blood all over his signature leather jacket. 

Green Lantern

Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner with shock on his face in Superman
DC Studios

Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner showed up in Creature Commandos Season 1 as well, although his time on-screen was brief. He, too, was one of the heroes trying to defeat  Gorilla Grodd and Princess Ilana Rostovic, but failed, joining his Justice Gang cohorts on pikes at the end of the world.

Supergirl

Milly Alcock as Supergirl standing in a spaceship in Supergirl
DC Studios

Next summer, Milly Alcock's Supergirl will soar onto screens in her own DC Studios blockbuster, but before she takes on the evil forces of the cosmos, she, too, made a cameo in Creature Commandos Season 1. The Kryptonian cousin of Superman could be seen in Circe's vision of the future, hanging dead, indicating that it was not just the Man of Steel who could not defeat Princess Ilana Rostovic.

Peacemaker

John Cena as Peacemaker looking disgusted in Peacemaker
DC Studios

John Cena's Peacemaker is one of only a handful of DCU heroes to get his own project set within the interconnected canon so far. The chrome-domed anti-hero just went on a multiversal adventure across realities in Peacemaker Season 2, but before that, he was seen hanging in Circe's vision as well. 

Vigilante

Freddie Stroma as Vigilante in his full suit in Peacemaker
DC Studios

Adrian Chase/Vigilante has been a fan favorite of James Gunn's DC universe since his debut in Peacemaker Season 1. Played by Freddie Stroma, the hilariously 'look on the bright side' superhero is hard not to love. That is why it was so hard to see him hanging limp on a pike during Creature Commandos Season 1.

Blue Beetle

Xolo Maridueña as Blue Beetle ion his sui with lightning around him in Blue Beetle
Warner Bros.

Creature Commandos' first batch of episodes was technically the second appearance of Xolo Maridueña's Blue Beetle. The teenage superhero, who comes sporting an ultra-powerful suit of armor controlled by a mysterious alien entity, joined other DC mainstays in the Creature Commandos' vision of the future, seen deep in the background on a pike. 

Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman swinging her lasso over her head in DC Comics
DC Comics

Despite not even having yet been cast in the DCU (like several other heroes on this list), Wonder Woman technically made her franchise debut as a part of Creature Commandos' first season. She can also be spotted in the vision of the future, hanging dead with her super-powered pals. 

Booster Gold

Booster Gold jumping toward the screen in DC Comics
DC Comics

Booster Gold has a DCU project of his own in the works (eventually), but for now, fans have been given teases of the character thanks to titles like Creature Commandos. The wise-cracking, stuck-up man of the future can be seen in Circe's vision as well.

Starfire

Starfire with her hair on fire in DC Comics
DC Comics

While some of the Creature Commandos hero camoes are hard to discern who exactly each character could be, it is hard to miss Starfire's distinct purple uniform. The character, best know for her work alongside the Teen Titans, is a former alien princess given energy-manifesting powers after being experimented upon as a child. 

Robin

Robin on a Gotham City rooftop in DC Comics
DC Comics

Batman's boy wonder Robin can be seen stuck on a pike in Circe's vision of the end of the world in Creature Commandos. However, it is unclear which version of the DC Comics sidekick it actually is. Given that Damian Wayne is said to play a key role in the upcoming Brave and the Bold movie, one can assume it was probably him. 

Flash

Flash running through the speed force in DC Comics
DC Comics

Even though the Flash has the power of super speed, he could not outrun fate in Creature Commandos Season 1. Wally West's version of the fleet-footed Justice League member also appears on the losing side of the war against Ilana Rostovic, along with her Amethyst Knights. 

