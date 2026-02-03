James Gunn's Justice League Looks Perfect as Adria Arjona Joins David Corenswet & Aaron Pierre on Stunning New Fan Poster

Hollywood stars have assembled in a bright vision for the new DCU's Justice League thanks to a popular fan-made poster. DC Studios co-head James Gunn is only at the beginning stages of assembling his new live-action Justice League cast, with some of DC's iconic heroes appearing in 2025's Superman. However, that hasn't stopped fans from projecting what they'd ultimately like to see from the new DCU's Justice League, which will replace the big-screen team led by Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck in the DCEU.

The Justice League of America (JLA) is essentially DC's answer to Marvel's Avengers, featuring all the headlining heroes from across DC's comic universe, united into a team. While the Justice League's roster has changed over the years, the typical members include Superman, Batman, The Flash, Green Lantern, Martian Manhunter, and Aquaman, sometimes with additional heroes like Hawkman/Hawkgirl, Green Arrow, or Black Canary.

A new fan-made poster doing the rounds on X has gained traction for its stunning vision of the DCU's Justice League. The poster, from @RoyalMaj3sty, depicts Superman, Batman, Hawkgirl, Wonder Woman, Flash, Green Lantern, and Martian Manhunter together, some of whom have already been cast in the DCU, and others featuring popular fan casts.

Front and centre on the poster is David Corenswet as Superman. The Pearl actor was one of the first major cast members to join the new DCU, and he headlined 2025's Superman film, as well as the upcoming sequel, Man of Tomorrow. Despite his aversion to joining the Justice Gang, when the time for the Justice League comes, Corenswet's Superman will no doubt be at the centre of it.

David Corenswet

Alongside Corenswet at the top of the poster is Hawkgirl in full flight. Isabela Merced was introduced as the winged warrior woman in 2025's Superman, and currently serves as a member of the Justice Gang. While either Hawkman or Hawkgirl (or sometimes both) have typically been interchangeable in the Justice League lineup, Merced's character has already been established in the new DCU, so her inclusion on the eventual team seems likely.

Isabela Merced

Rounding out the confirmed castings so far in the DCU is Aaron Pierre's Green Lantern. The Justice League has several options for who to choose as the Green Lantern on the team, with Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner, Kyle Chandler's Hal Jordan, and Pierre's John Stewart all active following the debut of Lanterns on HBO later this year. However, in this case, Pierre has been featured as the Justice League's Green Lantern, rocking a green comic-accurate super-suit in the art.

Aaron Pierre

One of the most anticipated casting calls in the new DCU is for Wonder Woman, the role previously played in the DCEU by Gal Gadot. Wonder Woman has been pinpointed as a priority character in the DCU, with work on a solo movie for the Amazonian Princess already underway.

One of the most popular choices to play Diana Prince in the new DCU is Adria Arjona, the star of Star Wars: Andor, whom the artist has chosen to use in this depiction of the Justice League.

Adria Arjona

Another pivotal role in the Justice League still to be filled is the DCU's Batman. While DC Studios is still overseeing Robert Pattinson's The Batman films, it's been established that he will not be crossing over as the DCU's Batman, with those projects existing in the Elseworlds universe.

This means the cape and cowl are still up for grabs in the DCU, and many actors fit the bill for DC's Dark Knight. One name that is frequently circulated is Oliver Jackson-Cohen, best known for his work in The Haunting of Hill House and Wilderness. In this artist's rendition, he also looks perfect as the DCU's Batman, and appears as a fitting co-leader alongside Corenswet's Superman.

Oliver Jackson-Cohen

One of the final swan songs of the DCEU was 2023's The Flash, starring Ezra Miller as the Scarlet Speedster. Now, with the new era of the DCU, it's time for a new actor to take on the Speed Force as Barry Allen, and in this instance, the artist has chosen Glenn Powell (The Running Man, Top Gun: Maverick) for that role. Powell has become known for his action-movie chops and charming demeanour, making him a perfect fit for The Flash's wisecracking heroics.

Glenn Powell

Rounding out this fan vision for the DCU's Justice League is the Martian Manhunter - the shapeshifting Martian detective from Mars. Despite convincing signs that Martian Manhunter's arrival in the DCU is imminent, no casting announcements or projects featuring the character have been made. Nevertheless, one convincing fan cast from this Justice League artwork is Chiwetel Ejiofor, the MCU alumni who starred as Karl Mordo in Doctor Strange.

Chiwetel Ejiofor

United, these seven characters make up the core of the Justice League and promise a bold, exciting vision for the new DCU's version of the superhero team.

When Will A DCU Justice League Film Happen?

While a Justice League movie set in the new DCU seems inevitable, the question is: when will it actually happen?

In the previous DCEU, the Justice League assembled on-screen in 2017, only 4 years after the release of the DCEU's first film Man of Steel (2013), and it became the fifth movie in the DCEU at that point, after Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), Suicide Squad (2016), and Wonder Woman (2017). That team comprised Henry Cavill's Superman, Ben Affleck's Batman, Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa's Aquaman, Ezra Miller's Flash, and Ray Fisher's Cyborg.

While DC Studios does appear to be building toward a crossover film, James Gunn and Peter Safran seem happy to take their time with this new interconnected universe. 2026 will bring the releases of Supergirl and Clayface on the film side, with Lanterns on the DC TV schedule. Following this, the only DCU project with a date is Man of Tomorrow, which will continue to introduce new DC heroes and villains into the fold.

DC Studios still needs to do some legwork to introduce Justice League members like Wonder Woman, Flash, and Martian Manhunter in their own projects, so it seems like a Justice League film will still be a few years away, but it could potentially serve as the era-ender for the DCU's Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters.