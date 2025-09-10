James Gunn has finally set the record straight about his vision for the new Justice League, confirming some fan assumptions. As the co-head of DC Studios and the creative force behind Superman, Gunn is laying the foundation for a fresh cinematic universe, one that likely includes a reimagined version of the iconic superhero team. Despite a vast DCU slate and given this new era, Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters, no official Justice League movie is in the works.

Gunn is finally opening up about the future of the Justice League in his revamped DCU, and fans were right to suspect it's already taking shape.

Now that Superman hit theaters and debuted on digital, audiences have seen firsthand how the film quietly lays the groundwork for a new generation of DC's premier superhero team. Gunn confirmed that the group known as the Justice Gang is more than just a side plot; they're the early blueprint for the Justice League.

When asked directly by Entertainment Weekly whether the Justice Gang could be seen as the seeds of the Justice League, Gunn responded, "Yeah, I think you could say that:"

"Yeah, I think you could say that. I don't know why not, but I wouldn't jump the gun with thinking that's going to happen tomorrow."

Superman

Gunn went on to confirm that the heroes, who unite to save Jarhanpur, are inspired by his actions and begin to come together as a real team. Gunn also confirmed that Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan) is a member of the Justice Gang, making it seem like that team, funded by Maxwell Lord (Sean Gunn), will have a future in an upcoming DCU project:

"No, he is. He joins them at the end of the movie, for sure. I mean, Guy says he's in, so he is in. He probably has to get a rubber stamp by Maxwell Lord, but I think he'll be fine with that."

While the official Justice League is still yet to exist in the DCU, Gunn's words and the film make it clear: the path is already being paved. The major question future DCU films will need to address is how this LordTech-backed team evolves into a true Justice League.

Right now, the Justice Gang feels more like a B-team when stacked against the iconic lineup fans expect, one potentially led by David Corenswet's Superman alongside Batman, Wonder Woman, and other heroes like Aaron Pierre's John Stewart or Milly Alcock's Supergirl.

Another major hurdle in reintroducing the Justice League is shaking off the baggage of the DCEU. The 2017 Justice League was a critical flop, eventually prompting the release of Zack Snyder's cut on HBO Max in 2021.

As a result, the Justice League brand still carries a complicated legacy. That's not to say Gunn isn't capable of delivering a more crowd-pleasing version, either as director or studio head, but a slow, deliberate build toward that team-up seems like the smarter move. Still, the foundation is already there in the DCU: the Hall of Justice exists, complete with a mural honoring past heroes.

If Gunn wants to continue building out the DCU's past, a Justice Society of America film could serve as a crucial prequel, exploring the origins of metahumans and the early days of heroism. This movie would provide valuable context for the universe's history while introducing lesser-known heroes, giving Gunn the perfect opportunity to spotlight characters outside the mainstream.

Gunn likely has a much clearer long-term vision than he's letting on, but for now, fans will have to wait and see how the Justice Gang evolves into a full-fledged League.

Can the Justice League Compete with The Avengers?

Warner Bros.

James Gunn isn't trying to copy Marvel Studios, even as DC and Marvel remain direct competitors. Instead of slowly introducing heroes one by one like the MCU's early phases, Gunn's DCU launched with Superman, which dropped viewers into an already-established world filled with metahumans.

The film introduced a bevy of metahumans, including Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi), The Engineer (María Gabriela de Faría), Metamorpho, and more.

Meanwhile, Marvel is gearing up for Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars in 2026 and 2027, but DC has no Justice League film officially in the works. Gunn has written the script for his follow-up to Superman, the upcoming Man of Tomorrow. Lanterns star Aaron Pierre has seemingly teased that he will be among the cast members of the Superman sequel, potentially indicating that the movie will continue to sow the seeds for the Justice League after all.

One of the biggest differences in his approach is that DCU projects are designed to be standalone, without requiring viewers to watch everything. He's also made character deaths more permanent, a clear break from Marvel's frequent resurrections. While DC's Justice League may not yet rival the Avengers, Gunn is laying the groundwork for a more grounded, cohesive universe on its own terms.