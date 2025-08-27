DC Studios Confirms Justice League’s Current Status In The DCU

The Justice League's status in the DCU is now up to date, according to a new update from DC Studios. Discussions about the future of the DCU's Justice League have already been prevalent online as the franchise kicks off with its first movies and TV shows. However, considering how long it may be until they arrive, many are already theorizing about where they might be within the story.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn addressed the status of the Justice League in the new DC Universe. As of 2025, the only classic Justice League member introduced in the DCU is Superman, who starred in his first solo movie behind Gunn and David Corenswet. However, after the Justice League joined forces in live-action for the first time under Zack Snyder, the mystery now lies in when that will happen for Gunn.

On Threads, a fan asked Gunn about the opening moments of Peacemaker Season 2, which included a recap of Season 1. That recap featured a retconned moment that switched out the DCEU's Justice League for the Justice Gang, who were introduced in Superman. Asked about the reasoning behind it, Gunn noted that "there is no Justice League (yet) in the DCU:"

"That was due to the fact there is no Justice League (yet) in the DCU."

While Gunn did not give a timeline for the Justice League's formation, he confirmed that they are not yet an entity in the greater DCU narrative. This comes after Superman introduced the Justice Gang, which included Guy Gardner's Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, and Mr. Terrific. Those three heroes appeared in Peacemaker Season 2's recap of Season 1 alongside David Corenswet's Superman and Milly Alcock's Supergirl.

Currently, Gunn is in the early stages of releasing projects in his new DC Universe. This started with Creature Commandos in December 2024, and the latest additions to the franchise are Superman (July 2025) and Peacemaker Season 2 (August 2025).

When Will the Justice League Form in James Gunn's DCU?

As of writing, David Corenswet is the only actor cast for any of the classic members of the Justice League. Unless plans change for any of the characters, that leaves James Gunn with the tall order of casting actors for Batman, Wonder Woman, the Flash, Aquaman, Cyborg, and potentially Hal Jordan's Green Lantern.

Unfortunately, Gunn recently told fans they may be waiting a while for at least a couple of those heroes to show up in the DCU. Specifically mentioning Aquaman and the Flash (formerly played by Jason Momoa and Ezra Miller), the DC Studios co-CEO indicated they may not make their debuts within the next couple of years.

On the more positive side, Gunn and DC Studios are reportedly fast-tracking a Wonder Woman movie, which would bring the Amazonian heroine back to the forefront after Gal Gadot's take in the DCEU.

All things considered, fans may not see this team assemble until later in the 2020s, as Gunn appears to be taking his time to make sure the story is developed the right way.