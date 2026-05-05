James Gunn Confirms Man of Tomorrow’s 7th Villain As Superman 2's Filming Starts

DC Studios' Man of Tomorrow confirmed its seventh villain based on a set photo shared by director James Gunn on social media. The highly anticipated sequel to 2025's Superman will feature an unexpected alliance between David Corenswet's Superman and Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor, as they team up to face the impending arrival of Brainiac on Earth. Aside from Brainiac's sinister presence and Luthor's duality, Man of Tomorrow will also feature supporting antagonists in the background, such as Rick Flag Sr. (who revealed his evil side in Peacemaker Season 2) and The Engineer.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn shared a new behind-the-scenes photo from the set of Man of Tomorrow, showcasing a director's chair and a white sculpted bust that confirms the inclusion of Superman villain Mr. Handsome in the upcoming sequel, with the caption, "We're live."

Mr. Handsome will be the seventh DCU villain to join the Superman sequel, alongside Lex Luthor, Brainiac, and Rick Flag Sr.

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Mr. Handsome had a memorable role in Superman as a loyal ally of Lex Luthor in the pocket universe prison that he controls. Gunn confirmed that Lex Luthor created Mr. Handsome in a petri dish when he was just 12 years old, making him his first attempt to create a human.

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Mr. Handsome is deemed the only entity in the world for whom Lex feels genuine affection, which makes his return in Man of Tomorrow not surprising.

It remains to be seen how Mr. Handsome fits into the 2027 DCU movie, but it's possible that he was also sent to prison because Lex's pocket dimension was seemingly shut down by the government at the end of the first film.

Given that there is a "Mr. Handsome Fan Club" present in the sequel, it's reasonable to assume that Lex might have indulged his paternal pride by engineering a captive audience for his favorite creation. Lex might have lured other prisoners into fawning over Mr. handsome, turning the grotesque, scary being into an object of mandatory adoration.

Man of Tomorrow has already begun filming and will arrive in theaters on July 9, 2027.

Every Confirmed Villain In Man of Tomorrow

Lex Luthor

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Lex Luthor is positioned as a complex anti-hero who teams up with Superman out of necessity in Man of Tomorrow.

The dynamic between the two existing rivals will be intriguing to see in the Superman sequel, mainly because it marks the first time that these two powerful characters will team up in live-action.

There is a strong chance that Luthor will likely betray Superman at some point in Man of Tomorrow, but he might have to wait until Brainiac gets defeated to ensure that the cosmic threat is gone.

Brainiac

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Brainiac will officially replace Lex Luthor as the DCU's most powerful villain in 2027, setting the stage for his impactful arrival in the shared superhero universe.

The fact that Superman and Lex Luthor are forced to join forces underscores Brainiac's god-like power, making him a true big bad that needs to be dealt with before its too late.

Brainiac's main modus operandi involves shrinking entire cities, botting them as trophies before destroying the rest. This is on top of his near-limitless intelligence, overwhelming physical power, and access to advanced technology.

Rick Flag Sr.

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Peacemaker Season 2 transformed Rick Flag Sr. into a full-blown villain, making him an integral part of the DCU's Salvation storyline that is expected to be partly addressed in Man of Tomorrow.

Vengeance basically consumed Rick Flag Sr. after he learned that Peacemaker killed his son during the events of The Suicide Squad, leading to him trapping Christopher Smith alone in the Salvation planet at the end of Season 2. This shift cemented his antagonistic turn, setting the stage for his villain role in the Superman sequel.

The Engineer

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Following her impactful debut in 2025's Superman movie, The Engineer is confirmed to return in Man of Tomorrow.

While her role in the plot is still being kept under wraps, there is a strong chance that she will agree to join sides with the heroes in the fight against Brainiac, considering that Lex already has an alliance with Superman.

The Engineer's return in Man of Tomorrow makes it highly likely that her best power will be showcased on-screen, considering that DCU actress María Gabriela de Faría revealed that her character "can clone herself multiple times."

Sydney Happersen

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Sydney Happersen is a scientist loyal to Lex Luthor and now, Rick Flag Sr.

As one of the brilliant minds under the Lexcorp umbrella, Sydney's return in Man of Tomorrow makes sense, mainly because it is an all-hands-on-deck situation with the arrival of Brainiac.

It will be interesting to see how Sydney interacts with Mister Terrific and the other members of the Justice Gang because they will be forced to work together to save Earth and humanity.

Maxima (Rumored)

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Man of Tomorrow is already confirmed to include Maxima, the warrior queen from Almerac as another potential love interest to Superman and a possibly ally to Brainiac (based on what happened in some stories from DC Comics).

In DC Comics, Maxima viewed Superman as her only genetically compatible partner, setting the stage for her rivalry with Lois Lane. While she could begin her journey as someone who gets manipulated by Brainiac, Man of Tomorrow could possibly turn her into a hero due to her history of being a Justice League member.