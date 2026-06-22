Milly Alcock Reveals Supergirl Is Probably Bisexual In The DCU

Supergirl actress Milly Alcock officially commented on Kara Zor-El’s sexuality in James Gunn’s new DCU, revealing that the character is most likely bisexual. Supergirl is the next chapter in the new DCU, and will really get fans acquainted with Milly Alcock’s version of the character. Alcock made a brief appearance at the end of 2025’s Superman, but her role in that film wasn't extensive enough for viewers to learn much about her. That is about to change, though.

In a recent interview with the Associated Press (AP) while promoting Supergirl, the film’s main star, Milly Alcock, finally let fans know what she thought the titular character’s sexuality was in the DCU. Alcock gave her opinion on the matter fairly quickly, indicating that she was fairly sure in her answer.

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Specifically, the actress talked about how the Supergirl film is “so beautiful” because it's “not centered around a man” or “centered around love” at all. It seems as though Alcock is essentially saying that the movie and Kara don't necessarily need a romantic story thread for it to be compelling, and that it can work without Kara being in a relationship one way or the other.

However, Alcock then revealed that Supergirl would “probably go both ways,” indicating that she thinks Kara is bisexual in the DCU. The actress didn't give any specific examples for why she believes Kara would be bisexual, but she seemed pretty sure in her answer:

"It wasn't. But in honor of Pride Month, as I'm getting all these questions... I don't know, I think that what makes this film so beautiful is that it's not centered around a man. It's not centered around love at all, if anything. But, we'll see. I don't really know. But I don't know... She'd probably go both ways."

Based on the movie’s marketing and the comic book story that is being adapted, Kara likely won't have a romantic relationship with anyone in the movie, which goes along with what Alcock said about Kara not needing that for her character arc and story to be compelling.

At the end of the day, Supergirl is going to be more about Kara’s relationship with Krypto, her journey of self-discovery, and her platonic relationship with Ruthye than anything else.

However, it seems as though fans may be seeing her “go both ways” at some point in the future in the DCU.

Supergirl's Romantic Relationships In the Comics and On Screen

Supergirl has had a few major romantic relationships throughout the years, both in different comic runs and in on-screen media like TV shows and the original Supergirl movie.

Notably, all of Supergirl's relationships in the past have been with men, so she has always been showcased as straight in terms of her sexuality. Therefore, if she were to be bisexual in the DCU, it would be a major moment in DC history, as it would be the first time the character's sexuality would be explored in a different way than in the past.

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As far as Kara's past relationships go, she has had a few notable ones. For example, in the Earth-One comic series, she formed a romantic relationship with her pet horse, Comet. However, the two were only romantic when he was in his human form (where he called himself "Bronco" Bill Starr), and Kara had no idea he was actually Comet.

On multiple occasions, Kara has been in a relationship with Brainiac 5, a protagonist in the Legion of Superheroes. Kara and Brainiac 5 have had flings in the comics and in the DC Animated Universe. The two have had a lot of chemistry in different titles, specifically when Kara has been in the Legion of Superheroes with Brainiac.

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Jimmy Olsen is another character Supergirl has been with in multiple projects. Notably, she and Jimmy Olsen have been in love in the Imaginary Tales Elseworlds project, Smallville, the Supergirl Arrowverse series, and in the Earth-One comics. Kara and Jimmy have simply had a lot of chemistry throughout the years, and they have always worked relatively well as a couple.

The specifics of their relationships have changed depending on the project and the medium, but the two are very familiar with each other.

Kara has also been in romantic relationships with characters like Dick Malverne, Power Boy, Michael Harris, Ben Reubel, and H'el in the comics.

In the Supergirl film starring Helen Slater, Kara falls in love with a gardener named Ethan while she is undercover as Linda Lee at an all-girls school. The two had a pretty intense romance going on, but they didn't stay together.

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Alongside Jimmy Olsen, Kara Danvers also became romantically involved with Adam Foster, Mon-El, and William Dey in the Arrowverse.