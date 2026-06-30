DC Studios Will Officially Introduce 2 New Lantern Corps In Superman Spinoff

The new Green Lantern spin-off series from DC Studios is poised to introduce two distinct Lantern Corps. In addition to its live-action offerings, DC Studios is investing heavily in a slate of animated series, including a spin-off of the anime-inspired My Adventures With Superman. The series, titled My Adventures With Green Lantern, takes place in the same animated universe and will delve deep into Green Lantern lore.

New details about My Adventures With Green Lantern were dropped at the recent Annecy Animation Festival, including confirmation that the series will seemingly introduce more colors than the typical Green Lantern. According to Nexus Point News, the upcoming animated show will feature "yellow and red Lanterns" as villains, suggesting that the Red and Yellow Lantern Corps will be introduced alongside the Green Lantern Corps.

The series is set in Los Angeles, at Hal Jordan Memorial High, and will focus on Jessica Cruz, an anxious teenager whose life changes when she's chosen by a Green Lantern ring. The character appears in My Adventures With Superman Season 3 ahead of her spin-off show's release.

DC Studios

Cruz is one of the notable female Green Lanterns from DC Comics, and DC Studios is turning her story into more of a teen-focused adventure in My Adventures With Green Lantern.

Like My Adventures With Superman, the spin-off series is looking to draw from all corners of Green Lantern lore, including the Red and Yellow Lantern Corps as its villains. These are notable factions within DC lore, although they have been focused on less often on-screen. That said, My Adventures With Green Lantern might not be the next place audiences see a glimpse of them.

On the live-action front, DC Studios is preparing to release Lanterns in August, an HBO show starring Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre as two famous human Green Lanterns, Hal Jordan and John Stewart. Lanterns has already confirmed one Yellow Lantern with Thaal Sinestro set to appear as Jordan's ex-mentor, played by Ulrich Thomsen.

HBO

The HBO show may also debut the DCU's first Red Lantern, if theories about Paul Ben-Victor's Antaan turn out to be true, and he is revealed to secretly be Atrocitus, a famous member of the Red Lantern Corps.

My Adventures With Green Lantern is currently in development, and no release date has been announced. Moana star Auliʻi Cravalho voices Jessica Cruz in the series.

Which Red and Yellow Lanterns Will My Adventures With Green Lantern Adapt?

DC Comics

With Red and Yellow Lanterns set to appear in My Adventures With Green Lantern, the pool has opened significantly for all sorts of DC characters to make an appearance.

One of the most notable would, of course, be Sinestro, the founder of the Yellow Lantern Corps (aka the Sinestro Corps), which acts as the antithesis to the Green Lantern Corps. Some other notable Yellow Lanterns from the comics that My Adventures With Green Lantern could utilize are Arkillo, a monstrous alien and fearsome warrior who serves as the group's drill sergeant, Bedovian, a skilled sniper, and Amon Sur, the nephew of deceased Green Lantern, Abin Sur, who joins the Yellow Lanterns to get revenge.

Where the Green Lanterns draw on willpower as energy, and the Yellow Lanterns call upon fear, the Red Lanterns utilize anger as their main energy source, which turns them into forces of violence and destruction.

Atrocitus is known as the first Red Lantern and one of the most powerful. Should he not be seen in Lanterns, My Adventures With Green Lantern could be the place for him to appear. Some other notables in the group include Bleez, one of the early founding members, and Dex-Starr, a housecat-turned-Lantern after its owner's death. Even familiar DC heroes like Guy Gardner, Hal Jordan, and Supergirl have served as Red Lanterns in the comics, which could be drawn upon for the animated series.

My Adventures With Superman has proven the animated universe isn't afraid to bring a new take on beloved characters, so there's no limit to how creative My Adventures With Green Lantern may get in adapting the Yellow and Red Lantern Corps.