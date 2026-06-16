My Adventures With Superman Showrunner Reveals Bizarro’s Major Retcon In Season 3

My Adventures with Superman Season 3 officially changes Bizarro's backstory and portrayal, delivering a fresh reimagining of the DC villain in ways fans didn't expect. DC Comics introduced Bizarro as a flawed version of Superman, an imperfect clone of the Man of Steel. However, the latest season of the Superman series completely changed Bizarro in a shocking way, diverging sharply from his traditional portrayal in comic books and other media.

The My Adventures with Superman Season 3 premiere revealed a new version of Bizarro, dubbed "B1Z." This Bizarro emerged from the remnants of the Project CALIBAN, a covert LexCorp-backed program experimenting with Krptonian DNA for cloning. Unlike traditional depictions, Bizarro in the My Adventures universe is a lab-grown "son" figure raised in isolation by Dr. George Otto Binder.

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Binder left Bizarro recorded messages about kindness, life, and appreciation, and these lessons allowed B1Z to grow into a gentle, impressionable giant with childlike innocence and genuine heroic potential. This approach of leaving messages behind echoes what Kal El's parents did after Krypton was destroyed. As a result, this new Bizarro is more empathetic than other creations, and his physical stature is far larger than Clark's.

Speaking with Comicbook, My Adventures with Superman showrunner Jake Wyatt explained the decision to turn Bizarro into a force of good and not evil, noting that they wanted him to become "Superman's weird friend" in the show:

"Bizarro looks at Superman and thinks ‘that’s who I want to be.’ That was what I always thought whenever I saw Bizarro, he sees this great thing and wants to aspire to be that. In the comics, he either gets there or it’s always this cruel thing out of his reach. We decided to go with making him Superman’s weird friend here. We wanted to experiment with a different origin story and give Clark his shadow, but we didn’t want him to be evil. What if this went differently, and then Clark’s choices impact him. Also, we wanted him to be super hot."

My Adventures with Superman showrunner Brendan Clogher also explained that the B1Z codename serves as an analog for disabilities, drawing from his own ADHD experiences and time around kids with disabilities:

"Bizarro just has this different path, and I related to him because I grew up with ADHD myself. I was at summer camps with kids with autism and different types of disabilities, so I understand how deeply misunderstood neurodivergency is. A lot of people in our world still don’t get it. Like Tarzan, Bizarro has a different way of looking at the world while still having agency."

What's interesting about this Bizarro is that Jack Quaid, who voices Superman in the show, also voices Bizarro, adding deeper layers to Bizarro and Clark's dynamic. Bizarro's origins appear similar to Connor Kent's, but instead of being a clone of Lex Luthor and Clark Kent, this Bizarro is just a clone of Clark, raised to be good.

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While Bizarro's new portrayal is a major retcon from other versions seen in the comics, the Arrowverse, and Superman: The Animated Series, this pivot gives Clark a mirror that isn't purely adversarial, allowing a fresh narrative to take over their dynamic and make it purely stand out from different interpretations. B1Z even has a pet Genomorph to prove his genuine path of becoming a good guy.

The Season 3 premiere ended with an evolved Kryptonian machine exploding, leading to a flood that allowed B1Z to rescue an unconscious Superman. Following his rescue, B1Z called Superman his friend, foreshadowing their future reunion as allies rather than enemies.

The next episode of My Adventures with Superman Season 3 premieres this Saturday, June 20, on Adult Swim at midnight PT and the next day on HBO Max.

Why My Adventures of Superman's Different Portrayal of Bizarro Is Brilliant

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My Adventures with Superman's portrayal of Bizarro is brilliant because it transforms a traditionally tragic villain into a deeply rich character who fits the show's heart-driven, modern Superman story.

As a gentle giant with childlike innocence, Bizarro sees Superman as an ideal hero, not an enemy, and this starting point in their relationship creates a fresh dynamic and eventual team-up that could elevate the show.

My Adventures with Superman excels at emotional growth over rote villainy, and what makes his version stand out is the fact that he embraces kindness as a choice rather than being forced upon him. As a "son" figure, it also reflects Clark's own personal journey.

By making Bizarro a "hot" potential ally instead of another evil clone, the DC character's inclusion in My Adventures with Superman is a brilliant addition to the series and Superman lore, serving as an intelligent evolution that honors the character's tragic roots while making him a perfect fit in the character-focused narrative of the show.