Zack Snyder's Justice League Artist Unveils Bizarro Design from Cancelled DC Project (Photos)

An artist from Zack Snyder's Justice League shared a look at a new Bizarro design for a cancelled project. Before James Gunn took over as DC Studios' co-CEO in 2022, Snyder's work stood as the main DC timeline on the big screen for nearly a decade. However, in the time since, new looks at some intriguing designs for Snyder's world have come to the forefront for viewers to enjoy and dissect.

Concept artist Jerad S. Marantz shared images of his take on Bizarro Superman on Instagram. This character was initially developed for a cancelled DC video game that never came to fruition, delivering a wild alternate-universe take on the classic Man of Steel.

The Zack Snyder's Justice League concept artist helped make a disgusting and creepy version of Superman, who has short black hair and a wrinkled, grey complexion. His face is also sunken into his skull, making him look half-dead and scarier than his original counterpart.

Along with a new take on the classic blue and red suit, Bizarro Superman's physical appearance looks much more disheveled and disgusting than the main Earth's version of the Man of Steel.

In his Instagram caption, Marantz detailed how he "wanted to keep [Bizarro Superman] simple," noting artist Alex Ross' version and the one from the animated Superman series as his favorite depictions:

"Here's a fun one from the archives! I got to do a pass on Bizzaro for a canceled game. Love this charactr! I really wanted to keep him simple. My favorite Bizzaros over the year have been Alex Ross’s take and the superman animated series . I think I got a little bit of both of them in there."

Explaining how he does not usually "have time to collect much reference," he noted that characters like this have had "such an impact on [his] childhood" that he feels they have a deep place in his work:

"It’s funny, I often work so fast I don’t have time to collect much reference. I can often tell a couple of days after finishing designs what I must’ve been subconsciously pulling from. These characters of had such an impact throughout my childhood that they genuinely feel like a part of me."

As of writing, there are no reports detailing which game this take on Bizarro Superman would have been used in. Marantz is also known for his work as the concept artist on Zack Snyder's Justice League, which became one of the biggest streaming hits in the world upon its debut in 2021. The movie is streaming on HBO Max.

Would Zack Snyder Have Used Bizarro Superman in the DCEU?

As DCEU fans are well aware, Zack Snyder had countless plans for his DC story, some of which did not sit well with some when they were revealed. While he delivered on a black-suited Superman in the Snyder Cut, he never shared any insight into what he might have done with a bizarro Superman in his universe.

Superman went through plenty of wild plot points across the DCEU, including meeting his end (albeit temporarily) in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice during the fight against Doomsday. The Snyder Cut even gave fans a look at another new planet with a peek into Darkseid's lair and army, which came when the Justice League looked at this area through a portal and beheaded Steppenwolf as they launched the secondary villain through the hole.

While these images of Bizarro Superman tease something thrilling for this unreleased/canceled video game, fans still wait for the concept to be realized in a live-action movie.

However, after everything that went down with Ultraman in James Gunn's Superman, Gunn may have an opportunity to realize this concept in the foreseeable future.