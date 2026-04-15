Beyond The Spider-Verse New Photo Spoils Time Travel Plot Twist

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is entering uncharted territory by diving deep into elements of time travel in an already complex Multiversal story. The final big-screen installment of the Spider-Verse franchise is set to address the massive cliffhanger of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which showed Miles Morales being stuck in a different universe (Earth-42) where an alternate version of himself became Prowler. Miles' efforts to return home to save his father, Jefferson Davis, from certain doom came to a halt because of this mistake, and an official new image from the threequel suggests that the titular web-slinger may need to explore far more unorthodox methods to save him.

Sony Pictures officially released a brand-new image from Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse during the studio's CinemaCon 2026 presentation, revealing a new look at younger versions of Aaron Davis (Mahershala Ali) and Jefferson Davis (Brian Tyree Henry).

While the Spider-Verse movies primarily used Multiversal travel across the two movies, this new image has led fans to speculate that time travel is somehow involved, seemingly hinting that Beyond the Spider-Verse will tap into this storytelling tool to address Miles' dilemma of preventing a canon event by saving his father.

Sony Pictures

There is still a chance this image is a flashback to the younger versions of Aaron and Jefferson from Earth-42, potentially to deepen Miles G. Morales' arc and explore how the death of his father in this universe pushed him to become a sinister version of Prowler.

Some have also speculated that this image came from Miles' main hallucination, depicting a "perfect" life in which his father and uncle got along and formed a strong dynamic, rather than being estranged.

Sony Pictures

Others have pointed out that this image could be taken from one of the alternate universes Gwen Stacy and his team of Spider-Man Variants visited when finding the prime Miles Morales.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is now slated to premiere in theaters on June 18, 2027, seemingly capitalizing on the Father's Day weekend.

Spider-Verse 3's Time Travel Twist Is Hiding In Plain Sight

Sony Pictures

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse's official synopsis is sneakily hiding the movie's time travel twist in plain sight.

According to the newly released synopsis, Miles is in a "race against the clock" to "travel across the wildest reaches of time and space," indicating that the young web-slinger will look to explore and potentially break the space-time continuum to save and "reunite everything he holds most dear:"

"Miles Morales returns for the final chapter of Sony Pictures Animation's Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, 'Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.' Hunted by Miguel O’Hara’s Spider Society and betrayed by his friends, Miles finds himself in the darkest corners of the Spider-Verse in search of a way home. Knowing that his family has been not only fractured but endangered by his calling, it’s a race against the clock for Miles to travel across the wildest reaches of time and space to fight for and reunite everything he holds most dear."

This revelation suggests that Miles will likely use time travel as a reckless last resort, potentially spreading far-reaching consequences across the Multiverse. While escaping from Miles G. Morales, it's possible that the main Miles would come across an advanced piece of technology that would not only allow him to travel across universes but also to access different points in time.

There is also a chance that the two Miles Morales Variants would work together to save their respective fathers by creating a time-travel device without considering the repercussions.

At this stage, it seems it will be up to Gwen Stacy and his team to prevent Miles from making the biggest mistake of his life by traveling through time and making him realize that the only way to save the Multiverse is to let his father die.