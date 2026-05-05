New Spider-Verse 3 Trailer Gets Strong First Reactions Online: 'Full Body Chills'

Beyond the Spider-Verse debuted a trailer at CinemaCon, and early reactions are looking good. Fans around the world will have to wait a while to see Beyond the Spider-Verse's first trailer, as the trilogy-capping threequel won't hit theaters until June 18, 2027. That said, some lucky members of the press, theater owners, and industry bigwigs got an exclusive peek at Spider-Verse 3 at CinemaCon in April, including the opening scene and a short sizzle reel of what to expect.

While the Multiversal trailer's events have been fully described online, audiences are relying on press and influencer reactions to gauge whether Beyond the Spider-Verse lives up to the legacy of its award-winning predecessors. Luckily, the consensus seems to be that Spider-Verse 3 looks like another slam-dunk.

The Spider-Verse saga has been championed across Hollywood for its unique, revolutionary style across the first two movies, and yet, Scott Menzel insists that it manages to "expand animation in ways we have never seen before:"

"'Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse' footage looks insanely good and continues to expand émation in ways we have never seen before."

"Otherworldly" was the choice of animation descriptor for Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic Rosa Parra, who is confident that the sneak peek surpassed the style of the 2018 and 2023 blockbusters:

"Just when you think you’ve seen it all from the animation medium, this sneak peek managed to surpass everything I had seen from its predecessors. My eyes are still processing what I witnessed. Otherworldly."

Those views were backed by Next Best Picture's Daniel Howat, who stated that the clips "look insanely good" and remain as "boundary-pushing" as ever.

Honing in on one of Beyond the Spider-Verse's many dimensions, DiscussingFilm co-owner Andrew J. Salazar noted how the footage shows more of Spider-Punk's universe and that it has "some of the best visuals" in the trilogy:

"It looks like we are going to see more of Spider-Punk's dimension in 'Beyond the Spider-Verse', and it looks like some of the best visuals the team has produced so far."

Moving beyond the evidently stellar, ground-breaking animation, That Hashtag Show's Manny Gomez described the action featured as "fast-paced" and noted that "the stakes feel high" going into Miles Morales' final chapter:

"We got our first look at some incredible footage of 'Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse'. The colors are amazing, the action is fast-paced, and the stakes feel high!"

Attendees saw a five-minute clip that Barry Hetz stated "honestly, rocks," calling it "beautiful, funny, [and] jammed with action:"

"Three years after 'Across the Spider-Verse', we finally get new footage for 'Beyond the Spider-Verse'. Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Justin K. Thompson, Bob Persichetti are here to intro five-min-long clip that, honestly, rocks. Beautiful, funny, jammed with action."

The Reel Rejects' Coy Jandreau was left with "full body chills" from the limited footage, which was packed with "evolved" animation and "so much emotion:"

"Chills FULL BODY CHILLS. 'Beyond the Spider-Verse' is very likely to cement these masterpieces as my favorite trilogy of all time. Saw the first 3/4 mins in its entirety! Animation evolved even from Across the So much EMOTION throughout."

Jandreau made it apparent that he is a super-fan of the Spider-Verse trilogy, saying how, despite remembering every moment of the tale so far, he was still "overwhelmed" by how incredible the third movie looks:

"I can’t even articulate how insane it is to know I've seen some new 'Spider-Verse' frames after effectively memorizing the last two films and then STILL being overwhelmed by how sensational, spectacular, and Amazing it looks!"

Spider-Verse Might Become the Best Superhero Trilogy of All-Time

Throughout even the greatest superhero trilogies, there has often been at least one entry that lets it down to some degree. Sam Raimi's Spider-Man and Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogies both stumbled at the final hurdle, James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 was a let-down to many, and Robert Downey Jr.'s solo MCU trilogy concluded with mixed reactions to Iron Man 3.

Standing at 97% and 95% on Rotten Tomatoes, the first two Spider-Verse movies hold the #1 and #4 spots on the platform's highest-rated superhero movies, with Across trailing behind The Incredibles and Black Panther.

Critics only saw five minutes of Beyond the Spider-Verse, and there is still over a year until it hits theaters, but the overwhelmingly strong reactions are promising. If the trilogy-capper sticks the landing, Spider-Verse may take the crown for the greatest comic-book movie trilogy of all time, or at least be in contention with the most commonly discussed all-timer, Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy.

Despite plans for multiple Spider-Verse spin-offs after the 2027 flick, Sony has been firm that next year's blockbuster is the end of Miles Morales' story. That commitment to calling it a day on a high note shows a true dedication to ensuring this trilogy goes untainted and tells a complete, uniquely special story.