Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Photo Reunites Miles and Miguel’s Actors As Voice Recording Begins

A newly posted photo brings together the voice actors behind Miles Morales and Miguel O'Hara, giving fans their first tease of the duo set to clash again in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. The highly anticipated threequel is set for a June 18, 2027, release, with voice work currently underway. Excitement has been building since Sony Pictures Animation debuted exclusive footage and images at CinemaCon 2026, and anticipation only grew following Across the Spider-Verse's cliffhanger ending.

On X, Shameik Moore, the voice of Miles Morales, posted a behind-the-scenes photo that sent the Spider-Verse fandom into a frenzy.

The caption was kept cryptic, consisting of just three emojis: a spider, a microphone, and a director's slate. The message was clear: voice recording for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is actively underway.

Shameik Moore

Pictured from left to right are director Justin K. Thompson, Shameik Moore, Oscar Isaac, and writer-producer Chris Miller. Thompson, who also served as a director on Across the Spider-Verse, and Miller, a key creative force behind the Spider-Verse franchise since its inception.

However, it's Moore and Isaac side by side in the recording booth that carries the most weight narratively. Isaac voices Miguel O'Hara, Spider-Man 2099, who will be one of the most powerful villains of Spider-Verse 3, only topped by The Spot.

The fact that Moore and Isaac appear to be recording at the same time suggests the two characters will be sharing scenes in Beyond the Spider-Verse, setting the stage for another tense confrontation after Miles told Miguel, "Nah I'mma do my own thing."

A separate image of Isaac also circulated, showing him ready at the microphone, further confirming his active involvement in production over a year before release.

Oscar Isaac

He isn't the only familiar voice returning to the booth either. Earlier this year at South by Southwest (SXSW), Jake Johnson, the voice of Peter B. Parker, confirmed to The Direct that he had already begun recording his lines for the threequel.

How far along the overall production is remains an open question. Beyond the Spider-Verse is an enormously complex undertaking, blending intricate, hand-crafted animation styles with a sprawling cast of Spider-People from across the multiverse. There's good reason why it was delayed three years from its initial release date.

Getting every voice, every frame, and every dimension-hopping detail right takes considerable time. But between Moore's post, Isaac's recording session, and Johnson's earlier confirmation, it's clear Beyond the Spider-Verse is in full swing.

Why Spider-Verse 3 Could be an All-Timer

The new behind-the-scenes buzz is just one piece of a much larger wave of excitement building around Beyond the Spider-Verse. At CinemaCon, Sony Pictures Animation gave industry insiders and press an exclusive look at the film, including its opening scene and a short sizzle reel.

Critics who attended were floored by what they saw. Critic Rosa Parra called the footage "otherworldly," saying it managed to surpass everything seen from the first two films. Coy Jandreau described being left with "full body chills," noting evolved animation packed with "so much emotion."

Others also pointed to the animation of Spider-Punk's dimension as some of the best visuals the team has ever produced.

Beyond the spectacle, the film's official synopsis and a newly released image hint at a bold narrative direction. The synopsis confirms Miles will be on "a race against the clock" to "travel across the wildest reaches of time and space," hinting that time travel plays a role in how he attempts to save his father, Jefferson Davis.

A released image showing younger versions of Jefferson and Aaron Davis has only further fueled speculation, with fans debating whether it points to time travel, a flashback, or an alternate universe entirely.

With the first two Spider-Verse films sitting at 97% and 95% on Rotten Tomatoes, respectively, fans are ready for Sony to close out this masterpiece. It's not hyperbolic to say that if Beyond the Spider-Verse sticks the landing, this trilogy has a case as the greatest comic-book movie trilogy of all time.