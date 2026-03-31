Fan-Favorite Spider-Man Actor Confirms Role In 'Spider-Verse 3' (Exclusive)

A beloved Spider-Man actor confirmed that he will be returning to portray the character once again in Sony's upcoming animated film, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. The Spider-Verse is widely regarded as one of the best comic book movie series of all time, so next year's Beyond the Spider-Verse can't come soon enough for many fans. The movie has been delayed multiple times, but a promising update on its status was just given, and now fans will rejoice to hear who will be returning for the threequel.

In an exclusive interview with The Direct while attending the premiere of The Sun Never Sets at the South by Southwest (SXSW) film festival, Spider-Verse actor Jake Johnson, who portrays Peter B. Parker, confirmed that he will have a role in Beyond the Spider-Verse, which will hit theaters on June 18, 2027.

Specifically, Johnson was asked about his 2024 comments regarding Beyond the Spider-Verse, in which he revealed he had not recorded any lines for the upcoming movie, and whether that had changed as of 2026. Notably, the actor stated that he has "started recording" and that what he has seen from Beyond the Spider-Verse is "excellent:"

The Direct: "The last we heard from you about 'Beyond the Spider-Verse' was in 2024, and you said you hadn't really recorded any lines for the movie. Have you recorded at this point?" Jake Johnson: "That has changed. Yes, I've started recording. And it's excellent."

The Direct also asked Johnson what he could reveal about his character's journey in the upcoming film that will be different from Into the Spider-Verse and Across the Spider-Verse. Of course, since the movie is still in production and everything within it is a big secret (besides the plot details that were recently released), he couldn't say much, but he did note some important details.

For example, the actor teased that Beyond the Spider-Verse will be "honoring (Peter B. Parker) in a very exciting way," and the way it is being done "makes (Johnson) really happy."

Johnson went on to say that Peter B. Parker is "a character [he loves]" and that directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller are "giving him a lot of respect:"

The Direct: "What can you tease about Peter B. Parker's role that might be distinct from the last two films?" Jake Johnson: "I'll say they're honoring him in a very exciting way, and it makes me really happy. He's a character I love, and I trust him in Phil and Chris's hands, and they're giving him a lot of respect. And it's cool to see."

For reference, Johnson was expected to reprise his role as Peter B. Parker in Beyond the Spider-Verse, but fans weren't positive if he would absolutely return or not.

However, it seems as though the character will have a major role in the third and final film in the Spider-Verse franchise, which seems fitting considering he has been such an important mentor to Miles Morales in the first two entries.

What Will Peter B. Parker's Role in Beyond the Spider-Verse Look Like?

Sony Pictures Animation

Jake Johnson confirmed that he will be in Beyond the Spider-Verse and teased that he will play a major role in the movie, but he was careful not to give away any specifics. So, for now, it is still up to fans to theorize what may come of Peter B. Parker in the upcoming flick.

Johnson's version of Peter Parker has always been a bit tragic, and changing that in Beyond the Spider-Verse doesn't seem likely. Yes, he has been a hero throughout the franchise, but he has also faced a lot of hardships that affected him in a major way.

Based on Johnson's comments that Beyond the Spider-Verse will be "honoring him," it wouldn't be a surprise if Peter B. Parker sacrificed himself in the third film. He almost seems like a character for whom it is impossible to give a happy ending, as his character arc would come full circle if he were to give his life for someone he loves.

The person he sacrifices himself for could be multiple people. On one hand, it would be extremely touching if it were Miles, since he has been such a great mentor to Miles, and since Miles has affected his life in such a positive way at the same time.

However, Peter B. also has a daughter named Mayday, so if he gave his life for her, that could also be extremely emotional, which the film itself will be, and perfectly wrap up his character arc.