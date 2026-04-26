It's Officially The End Of An Era For Sony's Spider-Man Movies

It will be the end of an era for Spider-Man on the big screen with the release of one of the most anticipated upcoming Spider-Man movies next year. The infamous wall-crawler has gone through numerous eras and adaptations, kickstarting with Nicholas Hammond's '70s and '80s TV movies. More recently, fans have enjoyed live-action franchises led by Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland, all starring Peter Parker. The one outlier in the modern world of Spider-Man movies is Sony Pictures' Spider-Verse trilogy, due to it being animated and trading out Parker for Miles Morales in the leading role. The trilogy will finally complete with Beyond the Spider-Verse's release on June 18, 2027

As Sony unveiled brand-new footage from Beyond the Spider-Verse at CinemaCon, writers Phil Lord and Chris Miller took to the stage before press, exhibitors, and studio big wigs to tease the trilogy-capper. In turn, the writers doubled down that Spider-Verse 3 will be the end of the web-slinger's greatest movie era yet, marking the "final chapter of Miles' story."

There's no doubt that the Spider-Verse saga is the strongest property to come out of Spider-Man filmmaking yet. The two blockbusters lead the way in Rotten Tomatoes scores for the Spider-Man franchise with Into the Spider-Verse's 97% and Across the Spider-Verse's 95% with CinemaScores of A+ and A, respectively.

Sony Pictures

The writer confirmed that Beyond will "pick up the moment the last film off" as Morales must "rebuild old friendships and make some new ones" if he is to save his father, who is doomed for death by the laws of canon events:

"This will pick up the moment the last film left off. Miles is lost in an alternate dimension with no way to get home to save his father. So, to keep his family together, he will have to rebuild old friendships and make some new ones with the most unlikely allies you can imagine to prove you don't have to do things the way they were done before. As Miles says, you can do your own thing. But first, Miles will have to face himself. Welcome to the final chapter of Miles' story."

If Sony sticks the landing with Beyond the Spider-Verse, there's no doubt that Morales' animated saga will be in contention for the greatest comic book movie trilogy of all time, arguably surpassing Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight saga.

Sony's Animated Spider-Verse Will Live On Through Multiple Spin-Offs

Sony Pictures

Miles Morales' saga may be nearing an end, but Sony isn't planning to give up its animated Spider-Man cash cow yet. The studio is developing three more animated flicks to be released after Beyond the Spider-Verse, including two spin-offs for familiar wall-crawlers and members of the Spider Society.

Hobie Brown actor Daniel Kaluuya is teaming up with Ajon Singh to co-write Spider-Punk, a solo outing featuring the guitar-wielding British punk rocker. Only time will tell whether the rockstar spin-off is a sequel or prequel, especially after leaving Miguel O'Hara's Spider Society behind.

Sony has been cooking up an all-female Spider-Verse spin-off, Spider-Woman, since 2018, with Hailee Steinfeld's Gwen Stacy, Issa Rae's Jessica Drew, and Silk expected to lead the charge. Beyond Lord and Miller, it's unclear what creatives are entangled with the Spider-Verse spin-off for the time being.

In the wake of the live-action Venom trilogy, Final Destination: Bloodlines' directors are working on a historic R-rated animated symbiotic movie that will reportedly involve Tom Hardy in some capacity. There's no telling whether it connects to Spider-Verse or the live-action trilogy, or if it is something new altogether.