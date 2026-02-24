Sony’s Next Spider-Man Spinoff Movie Will Make Marvel History (Report)

A new rumor revealed one way that Sony's next Venom movie will make history from Marvel as a whole. Sony has used its limited Marvel rights to the fullest over the years, expanding beyond the traditional Spider-Man tales into live-action movies starring some of Peter Parker's rogues' gallery. These villain spin-offs yielded mostly negative results such as Madame Web, Morbius, and Kraven the Hunter, although the Venom trilogy was a reasonable success. Having abandoned its connected villain universe, it once seemed the days of Spider-Man spin-off movies were done for now, but a brand new historic project has come to light.

A recent report revealed that Final Destination: Bloodlines' Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein are developing an animated Venom movie at Sony Pictures. It's unclear whether the project connects to Tom Hardy's live-action Venom trilogy, but the British star is expected to be involved in some capacity.

Following up on the exciting Spider-Man spin-off news, scooper Daniel Richtman revealed that the animated movie is currently targeting an R-rating. The update reveals that Sony's new Venom flick would make Marvel history as it becomes the first animated R-rated movie from the red brand.

For the most part, Marvel's animated movie presence has been restricted to direct-to-video and made-for-television flicks, although theatrical releases have included Sony's Spider-Verse and Walt Disney Animation Studios' Big Hero 6.

Venom's Animated Movie Could Be the Knull Epic That Was Promised

Sony's apparent willingness to develop its animated Venom flick with an R-rating is surprising, given the live-action trilogy was only PG-13 in a decision that angered many, especially when it came to the famously brutal Carnage in the sequel.

For now, there's no telling whether the next symbiote movie will be a sequel featuring Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock or a reboot with a new version of the character. As Venom: The Last Dance ended by teasing the symbiote king Knull's imminent arrival, Sony may be using the flick as a vehicle to resolve that storyline.

Daniel Richtman once stated that Sony is working on an Agent Venom movie, based on the comics that see bully Flash Thompson bond with the symbiote. The MCU's Flash actor Tony Revolori shared an interest in playing Agent Venom, and one has to wonder if that could be the focus on the animated movie.

If Sony does use its next Venom movie as a sequel to The Last Dance, simply in animated form, the studio could use it to tie up other loose ends by incorporating characters like Madame Web and Morbius in supporting roles. Regardless, Venom will be the star of the show as he finally unleashes his brutal nature.

Modern animated blockbusters famously take several years to pull together, with over four years between each of Sony Pictures' Spider-Verse movies. As the studio is reportedly still in the early stages with its animated Venom flick, fans shouldn't expect to see it anytime soon, possibly in 2030 or beyond.