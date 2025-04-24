Spider-Man Star Tony Revolori Hopes to Become Agent Venom In the MCU (Exclusive)

MCU star Tony Revolori shared his hopes for his on-screen Flash Thompson to evolve into the Marvel hero Agent Venom as he does in the comics.

Revolori has played Flash Thompson in every MCU Spider-Man film since Spider-Man: Homecoming. However, his character is typically used for comic relief instead of superhero hijinks in costume with Tom Holland's wall-crawling hero.

His future as the character has not yet been confirmed, and no information about a potential Flash Thompson appearance in Destin Daniel Cretton's Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been announced. That has not stopped him from talking about the movie, though, as Revolori has been quoted as saying he would "love to" come back if given the opportunity.

Marvel Studios

Speaking in an exclusive conversation with The Direct's Russ Milheim while on the Marshmallow red carpet, the Flash Thompson actor revealed that he has super-powered hopes of his own, aiming to join Tom Holland's web-slinger in the MCU.

When asked about the potential of playing the Symbiote-wielding superhero, Revolori stated that "the hope is to do it," but "we'll see if it ever happens:"

The Direct: "Fans really want to see you as Agent Venom one day. Is that a conversation that you've ever had with Marvel and Sony? And then, is that something you would be interested in exploring? Have you ever thought about what that would look like with your take on your character?" Revolori: "Yeah, you know, look, I've read the comics that everyone's read. I would be really, really f-ing excited to do something like that. That would be really cool. I have no idea what or if or when or maybe, and we'll see. Look, the hope is to do it, the dream is to do it. And we'll see if it ever happens. And if it doesn't, they're making great shit regardless that I will watch over and over and over again, and I'm just happy to have been a part of it."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will mark Tom Holland's long-awaited return to the role of Peter Parker as Spider-Man. He will embark on a new journey as the teenage hero, one where he is completely anonymous in New York City and no one knows his secret identity. The movie debuts in theaters on July 31, 2026 and is set to star Holland alongside newcomer to the franchise, Sadie Sink.

Will Agent Venom Ever Come to the MCU?

While Tony Revolori may want to play Agent Venom in the MCU, that does not necessarily mean he will.

For those who do not know, Agent Venom is a superhero take on the Venom symbiote. That symbiote often corrupts its hosts and turns them into the teeth-gnashing, tongue-bearing Venom supervillain.

Agent Venom, however, is the hero moniker that an older, post-college Flash Thompson takes on after becoming bonded to the Venom symbiote and controlling its more nefarious tendencies with a strain of suppressive pharmaceuticals.

With the symbiote in check, Flash fights alongside Spider-Man as a super-powered alien soldier, using the power of Venom for good.

While the Symbiote has technically been introduced to the MCU (by way of a clever Spider-Man: No Way Home post-credits tease), a Marvel Studios Agent Venom is still a long way off.

Marvel Comics

In the comics, Flash Thompson does not become Agent Venom until a long time into Spider-Man's career as the wall-crawling hero. In fact, it comes after college when Flash returns from the military, putting his bullying ways behind him and befriending Peter rather than berating him.

Heading into Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Peter (and the franchise's teenage primary cast) are about to head to college for the first time, meaning Revolori's Flash likely still has some growing to do before he could assume the responsibility of something like the Venom symbiote.

Plus, fans will surely want a proper Marvel Studios version of Venom before they get an Agent Venom. That has not happened yet, although there are hints that Venom may appear in the MCU soon.