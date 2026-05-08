Sony's Spider-Verse Officially Returns This Month With a Historic New Spin-off

Sony's Spider-Verse swings back this month by elevating one of its memorable supporting characters to the spotlight in a bold, groundbreaking live-action series. The Spider-Verse continues to expand in exciting new directions, not only with the looming arrival of Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, but also with the imminent launch of the Nicolas Cage-led Spider-Noir series. This upcoming show reimagines the titular character in a gritty, 1930s New York City set within the larger Spider-Verse continuity, and it is already making history in several different ways.

Amazon Prime Video officially announced that Spider-Noir will premiere first on MGM+'s linear channel on May 25, followed by a global release on Prime Video on May 27. This marks a historic release for Marvel on television, as Spider-Noir is the first ongoing Marvel TV series to launch across two major non-Disney streaming platforms.

Notably, while Marvel's Echo premiered simultaneously on Disney+ and Hulu in 2024, it was a five-episode limited miniseries. Spider-Noir, by contrast, is an eight-episode ongoing series.

While there was a short-lived 1970s live-action show centered around Spider-Man, Spider-Noir is the first high-profile, big-budget Spider-centric live-action series produced by Sony Pictures. The show effectively brings the titular web-slinger to the small screen in a way that feels fresh and mature due to its historic TV-14 rating.

Outside of the show's historic release, Spider-Noir is also making history with its own Snyder Cut twist, allowing viewers to choose how to watch the series, either in black and white or in vibrant color. This approach is unprecedented for a superhero project while also providing a brilliant nod to cinema history. This move is also being amplified throughout the show's marketing, serving as a reminder of the dual viewing experience.

Amazon Prime Video

Spider-Noir would also mark Nicolas Cage's first-ever lead TV role while also replacing Tobey Maguire as the live-action Spider-Man's oldest actor. It's worth noting that this version of Spider-Noir is different from the one introduced in Into the Spider-Verse and Across the Spider-Verse, as evidenced by the fact that Cage's character is Ben Reilly and not Peter Parker.

Spider-Noir takes place in a Spider-Verse-adjacent alternate universe, which is actually a brilliant use of the Multiverse concept. This approach allows the series to deliver a standalone take on the character that honors the character introduced in the animated movies without being bound by canon.

How Spider-Noir's Success Could Lead to More Spider-Verse Spin-Offs

Amazon Prime Video

Spider-Noir's strong momentum ahead of its launch proves that Sony can use the Multiversal sandbox to benefit the Spider-Verse world without competing directly with the MCU. If this succeeds (which many deem likely), Sony's Spider-Man universe could expand further in TV or even on the big screen, given that other live-action and animated Spider-Verse spin-offs are on the way.

In February 2026, Sony Pictures Animation (SPA) presidents Kristine Belson and Damien de Froberville confirmed that two more Spider-Verse spin-offs, Spider-Punk and Spider-Gwen, are in "active development." The Spider-Punk is confirmed to be animated, while it's unclear if Gwen Stacy's Spider-Gwen would follow suit or would embrace the live-action approach.

A separate Spider-Woman film, focusing on different generations of female Spider-Women, was first reported by Deadline in November 2018, but it is unclear which web-slinging heroes are being pushed to the forefront (some say Gwen Stacy could be one of them).

Sony Pictures is also developing an R-rated Venom movie that could potentially connect to the larger Spider-Verse and not be connected to Tom Hardy's version of the character, which already completed its big-screen trilogy.

Sony is clearly going all-in on the Spider-Verse, and Spider-Noir's and Beyond the Spider-Verse's success will serve as key barometers for the franchise's continued momentum, with the Multiversal framework as its creative anchor.