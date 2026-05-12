Spider-Verse 3 Producer Ignites Tom Holland Cameo Hope With New Cast Confirmation

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse's (Spider-Verse 3) producer may have set the stage for a Tom Holland cameo in the next movie. The Spider-Verse movies' casts are already chock-full of A-listers, as Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld get set to lead the third chapter of this installment. However, Holland remains the only live-action Spidey not involved in this saga yet.

Spider-Verse 3 producers Christopher Miller and Phil Lord hinted that Tom Holland could be cast in the movie. Speaking with Collider, Lord explained that he and the team are "in the middle" of production before mentioning bringing in "some great new cast mates" for the film:

"We're in the middle. The story's wonderful. We have great collaborators. We brought on Alice Brooks to DP the show, and she's shooting it virtually, which is really exciting. And some great new cast mates. Sorry to be so coy."

Sony Pictures

Additionally, in February, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Sony Animation had brought on cinematographer Alice Brooks, who was said to be directing the camera in ways never seen before in this series. This may indicate that some live-action material is being included in Spider-Verse 3, which has been used sparingly in the first two movies.

Notably, 2023's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse included a live-action cameo from Donald Glover as Aaron Davis/The Prowler, who was seen as a prisoner in the Spider Society's headquarters. That film also included old footage of both Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire's Spider-Men, using the scenes in which Captain Stacy died (2012's The Amazing Spider-Man) and Uncle Ben met his untimely end (2002's Spider-Man).

Should Tom Holland's Spider-Man make an appearance in this film, it would mark his second time playing the hero in a non-Marvel Studios movie. He previously made a cameo in the post-credits scene of 2021's Venom: Let There Be Carnage, when Tom Hardy's Venom sees him on TV after his identity is revealed.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will be the third movie in Sony's Spider-Verse trilogy, directed by Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson and written by Christopher Miller and Phil Lord. Starring Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac, Jason Schwartzman, Karan Soni, Daniel Kaluuya, and Nicolas Cage, the film will show Miles Morales facing off against his multiversal doppelganger, Miles G. Morales (the Prowler), as he tries to get back to his home universe. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will debut in theaters on June 18, 2027.

Tom Holland Finally Set for Spider-Verse Debut?

Sony Animation

Seeing Tom Holland in Spider-Verse 3 would be a cheer-worthy moment, especially after he was used for an Easter Egg in the last movie. This came when Oscar Isaac's Miguel O'Hara mentioned the mayhem surrounding Peter Parker and Doctor Strange in No Way Home, calling Peter "the little nerd back on Earth-199999."

Holland has even expressed a desire to be in the Spider-Verse movies, noting in June 2022 that he was just "waiting for the phone call" to make it happen. Should it happen, it would likely be a live-action look at his hero, considering what this franchise has already done with Maguire and Garfield.

The question moving forward is how significant Holland's role in the movie could be, especially if it turns out to be live-action. The other two Spideys were only used in cameo form, but considering Holland is the current Spider-Man in the MCU, Sony may look to feature him a little more heavily next to Miles Morales.