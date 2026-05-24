Marvel Studios Confirms the MCU's 7th Yearly Show

Seven yearly-released TV shows are now confirmed to be part of the greater MCU legacy. In the current era of television, annually released shows are no longer a guarantee in entertainment, as major studios often have multi-year gaps between new seasons of TV-based programming. However, Marvel is looking to go back to tradition with some of its upcoming releases within the MCU.

Brad Winderbaum, Head of Marvel Television, Animation, Comics & Franchise, confirmed that Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will have new seasons released annually for Marvel Television. Speaking with The Escape Pod in April 2026, Winderbaum confirmed that this series and X-Men '97 (whose second season will be released two years after Season 1) will get new seasons "every year moving forward:"

"We're going to be getting seasons of 'Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man' and 'X-Men '97' every year going forward."

Marvel Animation

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man originally began airing on Disney+ in January 2025, and Season 2 is expected to be released this year, but it does not have a release date set yet. Additionally, Season 3 is already being prepped for release in 2027, which is expected to be the final year of the MCU's Multiverse Saga.

Other Yearly Released Shows in the MCU

Agents of SHIELD

Marvel Television

While its canon status is still a bit of a question mark, Agents of SHIELD became the first serialized story in the MCU upon its debut in 2013. Led by Clark Gregg's Phil Coulson, who was brought back to life after his death in 2012's The Avengers, he assembles a ragtag team of agents to investigate superhero-adjacent cases all over the globe, including encounters with wild characters like Ghost Rider, Hive, and Hydra.

Agents of SHIELD had new episodes released every year between 2013 and 2020, although 2018 was the only year that did not come with the start of a new season (Season 5 started in 2017 and ended in 2018). The series then came to an end after Season 7, but some of its cast members still remain open to rejoining the MCU at a later date to be integrated further into the greater franchise.

Agent Carter (2015, 2016)

Marvel Television

Spinning off from Agents of SHIELD and the Captain America films, Hayley Atwell reprised her role as SSR Agent Margaret "Peggy" Carter in the two-season Agent Carter series. This show pits Agent Carter alongside Dominic Cooper's Howard Stark and James D'Arcy's Edwin Jarvis (who is set to return in VisionQuest), leading SSR missions in the 1940s that are closely tied to MCU history.

Only consisting of 18 episodes between both seasons, the show aired on ABC during breaks between Agents of SHIELD's second and third seasons. While Peggy's story became a surprise hit, it only lasted for two seasons, ending on a couple of major cliffhangers in 2016 after starting the year before.

Iron Fist (2017, 2018)

Netflix

Finn Jones led the way in Netflix's Iron Fist series, which ran for two seasons in 2017 and 2018 as part of Netflix's Defenders Saga. This show picked up with Danny Rand returning to New York after the world believed him to be dead, embracing the mantle of the Immortal Iron Fist and showing off his martial arts prowess to fight crime in the Big Apple.

After four years, the Defenders Saga on Netflix was canceled in 2019, and there were no signs pointing to if or when any of its characters would return. Now, Jones is finally set to reprise his role as Danny Rand under Marvel Studios' watch, bringing the character back for another round of action in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3.

Runaways (2017, 2018, 2019)

Hulu

In 2017, Marvel introduced viewers to Runaways, which aired on Hulu and ran for three seasons until its conclusion in 2019. This show follows a group of teenagers who discover their parents are part of a secret supervillain cult, teaming up and using their abilities to take their parents down.

Due to low viewership and a high budget, Runaways was canceled in November 2019, about a month before Season 3 began streaming on Hulu.

Cloak & Dagger (2018, 2019)

Disney-ABC Domestic Television

Running concurrently alongside Runaways was Cloak and Dagger, centered on Aubrey Joseph's Ty Johnson and Olivia Holt's Tandy Brown. The two teenagers come from opposing backgrounds and develop superpowers that are intertwined with one another, giving them a symbiotic bond as they fight street-level vigilantes in New Orleans, Louisiana.

While Joseph and Holt later appeared in Season 3 of Runaways, their solo series was canceled after two seasons that aired in 2018 and 2019.

Daredevil: Born Again (2025, 2026, 2027)

Marvel Television

After Netflix's Defenders Saga ended, it took seven years for the story to officially be brought back with the release of Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 in 2025. Starring Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock and Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk, the series was reworked and made canon with the MCU and the Defenders shows, following Fisk's run as New York's mayor as Matt worked his way back into the Daredevil persona to stop him.

Following the end of Born Again Season 2 in 2026, the series is now confirmed to continue into Season 3 in 2027. While it is unclear how long the show will keep running, it becomes the latest show with a yearly release schedule, with seasons airing in 2025, 2026, and 2027.