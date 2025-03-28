Daredevil Born Again Hides Historic Marvel Television Easter Egg

The MCU's latest Disney+ series, Daredevil: Born Again, is a landmark occasion for the franchise. After years of mystery, Netflix's Defenders Saga has officially become canon within Marvel Studios' story. This allows Matt Murdock and company to fully integrate themselves into the larger MCU story.

Born Again's first few episodes have already embraced this trend on numerous occasions, including mentions of major characters like Kate Bishop and Spider-Man. In addition, another sect of the Marvel legacy made its own unexpected return in the show's most recent episode.

Daredevil Born Again has not shied away from referencing their previous Netflix series but now has gone beyond just the Defenders series. Born Again's recent episode drops an easter egg that has been prevalent in many Marvel Television series, including Agents of Shield, Cloak and Dagger, and even Helstrom.

Daredevil: Born Again Uses Unexpected Marvel Television Easter Egg

Daredevil: Born Again Episode 4 included a Marvel Television Easter egg that has not been seen in years (via. @a_gonzas).

As Matt Murdock reaches into a sewer grate to look for evidence, he moves his hand past a small bottle of O’Harren’s Scotch Whiskey.

Marvel Studios

This brand of whiskey appeared in almost every TV show previously developed under Marvel Television, which was the exclusive studio for Marvel TV shows before they moved to Marvel Studios.

The alcoholic brand showed up on numerous occasions in Agents of SHIELD, Marvel Television's first foray into serialized/episodic storytelling.

Below, the LMD version of Clark Gregg's Phil Coulson (a Marvel Studios record-holder) is holding a bottle of O'Harren's as he helps investigate the Chronicoms in Season 7. This came after Coulson and his team were transported back in time to the early 20th century as they revisited SHIELD history.

Marvel Television

This trend continued all the way through the final Marvel Television series, Helstrom, whose only season debuted in 2020.

June Carrol's Louise Hastings (a psychologist who watched over the Helstrom family) is seen pouring a bottle of the whiskey brand into a glass as she meets with Ariana Guerra's Gabriella Rosetti. Tom Austen's Damion Helstrom later drinks the O'Harren's from that glass.

Marvel Television

The full list of shows in which O'Harren's Whiskey appeared can be seen below:

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Agent Carter

Daredevil

Jessica Jones

The Defenders

The Punisher

Cloak & Dagger

Helstrom

Daredevil: Born Again

What Daredevil: Born Again Easter Egg Means

Marvel Studios

While this Easter egg is certainly meaningful for Daredevil: Born Again, it could mean bigger things for the MCU, considering how many other shows it's been seen in.

With fans now expecting shows like Daredevil to include bigger names from the greater MCU, a few other shows could be confirmed as canon to the franchise as well. These could include options like Agents of SHIELD, Cloak & Dagger, and various other entries.

Agents of SHIELD's canon status has come into question on numerous occasions considering its various time jumps and lack of characters appearing in other projects. The same can be said about Cloak & Dagger and Runaways, which have never had any connection whatsoever to the larger universe.

Thankfully, the Multiverse Saga has already taken major steps towards solidifying the greater timeline with regard to characters like the Defenders. Now, the big question is whether Easter eggs like this one will continue that trend in the near future.