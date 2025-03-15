Daredevil: Born Again has been indicated to namedrop another fan-favorite hero from the MCU.

The Man Without Fear is back! After the original Daredevil series was canceled years ago, Disney+ picked up the reigns and brought back vigilante lawyer Matt Murdock in Daredevil: Born Again.

Daredevil: Born Again to Name-Check & Feature Another MCU Hero

Marvel Studios

In the latest edition of TVLine’s mailbag feature, it was inquired as to whether Daredevil: Born Again will eventually make a specific, named reference to another MCU superhero. Thus far, all fans have gotten are oblique references to other heroes (“A man who dresses in a spider outfit.”)

Apparently, though, this will soon change. TVLine confirmed that Born Again will explicitly mention a “current MCU hero” by name. And even more tantalizing, said hero will also show up in Season 1:

“Whereas Wilson Fisk in Episode 2 alluded to “a man who dresses in a spider outfit” (akin to how Netflix’s ‘Jessica Jones’ would refer to, ugh, “the big green guy” and “the flag-waver”), rest assured that a current MCU hero will be name-checked — as well as appear (in a manner of speaking) — during Season 1.”

Now, the outlet was quick to mention that this mystery character would “appear in a manner of speaking)” which doesn’t necessarily mean that they’ll be a flesh-and-blood presence in the episode. It could just be that whoever cameos could do so on a TV screen or newspaper page.

Who Is Daredevil: Born Again’s Mystery Hero?

At this stage in the game, Marvel hasn’t offered any official confirmation on the identity of this “current MCU hero” slated to guest star on Daredevil: Born Again. But there have been some clues…

Early trailers for the show revealed that Yusuf Khan, Ms. Marvel’s dad has a part to play in future episodes. Moreover, Ms. Marvel executive producer Sana Amanat also holds the same title on Born Again.

With all this in mind, the runway seems clear for Iman Vellani to turn in an appearance as Kamala.

Kamala Khan has not shown up since the 2023 film The Marvels. In that movie, the Khans’ Jersey City home was largely destroyed, thanks to some pesky Kree attackers.

The story closes with the family seemingly moving into a house in Louisiana that once belonged to the late Maria Rambeau. But if one examines those scenes more closely, they would see that the moving boxes are marked with Carol Danvers’ name.

The implication here is that Carol now lives in her departed friend’s abode and has offered space to Kamala and her family as their house in New Jersey is rebuilt.

Chronologically speaking, The Marvels is set in late 2026, while the bulk of Daredevil: Born Again takes place in early 2027. This would presumably leave plenty of time for reconstruction to be completed on the Khan house, which is likely why Yusuf is back in New Jersey.

And if Yusuf is back, Kamala surely would be as well. Ergo, Ms. Marvel seems like the most likely inclusion for Born Again. Viewers will need to keep watching to discover if this is truly the case though.

Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again can be streamed on Disney+. The next episode drops on Tuesday, March 18.