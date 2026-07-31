Did Spider-Man Brand New Day Introduce MCU’s First Spider-Woman? Cindy Moon’s Silk Explained

Spider-Man: Brand New Day may have introduced the first-ever female Spider-Man into the MCU. The franchise's fourth Spider-Man movie brings a massive cast of characters to New York City, led by major names like Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner/Hulk and Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle/Punisher. On top of that, one small cameo was included that may have major ramifications moving forward.

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

A character named "Cindy," played by Shannon Young Cho, had a small cameo in Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The character was a student in Bruce Banner's class at Empire State University, who asked her teacher an interesting question about why Josh Brolin's Thanos did not double the universe's resources instead of eliminating half of all life by snapping his fingers with the Infinity Gauntlet.

While her last name was never revealed, many believe this to be the MCU's take on Cindy Moon, who becomes a version of Spider-Woman named Silk. In the comics, Cindy is bitten by the same spider that bites Peter Parker, and she becomes a love interest for Peter in the comics as well.

Boasting mostly the same powers, she also has a hyper-sensitive Spidey-sense, organic webbing coming from her fingertips, the ability to morph her webs into different shapes, and an eidetic memory.

Interestingly, Cindy Moon was introduced in the MCU earlier, first played by Tiffany Espensen in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming. She was one of Peter Parker's classmates and teammates on the Academic Decathlon team at Midtown Tech, and Spider-Man saved her and the rest of the team from the accident at the Washington Monument. She later made a cameo in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War. However, Espensen has not acted in anything since 2020, indicating she likely will not return to the MCU.

Sony Pictures

This comes after Sony was reported to be developing a Silk-focused solo series in 2022, with Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller working alongside Sony regular Amy Pascal as the show's producers. Lauren Moon, known for Good Trouble and Atypical, was in talks to write the show.

Unfortunately, Variety announced in May 2024 that Amazon canceled the Silk: Spider Society series, which was set to debut on MGM+ before moving to Prime Video. While Sony was reportedly going to shop the show to other buyers, it remains shelved with no prospects of development.

Cindy Moon's Future in the MCU

Marvel Comics

Cindy Moon could be a natural choice for another new superhero to add to the fray if Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures want more Spider-People populating New York City. Additionally, with Cho's cameo in Brand New Day so minimal, the slate is wide open for Sony and Marvel to develop her character as they see fit.

Considering Tom Holland's spider bite moment was never shown in the MCU, a movie like Spider-Man 5 could feature a similar scene for Cindy Moon, showing her gaining her impressive abilities. It could also lead her to seek out Peter for help adjusting to these new powers, setting her up to become the newest New York City-based heroine responsible for protecting the area.

This also comes alongside speculation that Marvel is looking to bring Miles Morales into the MCU, which could open the door for multiple new web-slingers to jump into the madness. As Tom Holland has spoken about wanting to pass down the Spider-Man mantle at some point, Miles and Cindy are both viable options for Marvel and Sony to use to bring the MCU to new heights.

For now, there are no confirmed plans to bring either character into the MCU, but the Spider-Man story is evolving quickly and could change that at any time.