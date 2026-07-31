Marvel Studios Boss Confirms MCU Strategy Change Starting With Avengers: Doomsday & Secret Wars

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed a major change to the MCU's release strategy after Avengers: Doomsday, and it's for the best. In the earlier phases of the MCU, Marvel Studios often followed major Avengers team-up films with a solo movie relatively soon afterward. Iron Man 3 was the next project after The Avengers in 2013, Ant-Man was next on the docket after Avengers: Age of Ultron in 2015, and 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp was the movie after Avengers: Infinity War. This was a deliberate approach, since the solo outings of these MCU heroes offered a tonal reset after the high-stakes, multi-hero spectacle of an Avengers movie.

Speaking with Empire Magazine at the end of Marvel Studios' Hall H panel at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed the MCU's long-standing approach of releasing movies after an Avengers movie is now being set aside, pointing out that there will be no MCU movie between Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars while reiterating the studio's "quality over quantity" approach:

"A lot of it is a strategy we’ve talked about for a while, of focusing on quality. We always try to focus on quality, but when quantity is so much, you get spread thin. We didn’t want to be spread thin, and the Avengers are as important as it comes."

Feige also described Avengers: Secret Wars as a major "setup in and of itself to the future, to what's next," noting that Marvel Studios is choosing to concentrate fully on landing them well rather than inserting another title in between. The next wave of films announced at Hall H, Ghost Rider and Black Panther 3, is being positioned for 2028 and beyond.

"And 'Secret Wars,' in particular for Empire readers, who know the comics, is a setup in and of itself to the future, to what’s next. So really, it was landing those two movies and setting up 2028, of which we’ve revealed two of them so far, 'Ghost Rider' and 'Black Panther III.'"

The old post-Avengers solo-film habit prioritized continuity of releases and momentum, keeping theaters full, audiences engaged, and the machine humming between tentpoles. The new plan deliberately flips that script, meaning that Marvel and Feige now prioritize depth, focus, and execution on the biggest swings.

Still, this doesn't mean that there are no MCU releases in between Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. While Feige was clear that no theatrical movies will fill the year-long gap, Disney+ releases remain on the table.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 is widely expected to premiere in March 2027, continuing the series' established spring cadence after Seasons 1 and 2 launched in March of their respective years. Filming already wrapped for the Charlie Cox-led series, giving the creative team ample post-production time for its planned eight-episode run.

Netflix

This distinction underscores the refined strategy. While Marvel Studios is ruthlessly protecting bandwidth and spotlight for the two massive Avengers films in theaters, it still continues its momentum in the streaming pipeline with more contained, street-level storytelling spearheaded by the Defenders.

A March 2027 Daredevil: Born Again drop would sit comfortably in the middle of the MCU theatrical drought, giving fans ongoing MCU content without competing for the same resources or audience attention that Doomsday and Secret Wars demand.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18, while Avengers: Secret Wars premieres a year later on December 17, 2027.

Not Releasing Any MCU Movies After Avengers: Doomsday Is the Right Move

Marvel Studios

By clearing the calendar between Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, Marvel is treating these two movies as the absolute center of gravity.

It's clear that Marvel Studios is pouring creative bandwidth, marketing wave, and production resources into making sure both chapters land with maximum impact. This is a high-stakes bet that quality and singularity of focus will outweigh the traditional advantages of steady release cadence.

If this plan works, the year-long gap could heighten anticipation rather than dilute it, letting Avengers: Doomsday breathe and Secret Wars arrive as a true event rather than just the next title on an overcrowded slate as soon as the Multiverse Saga winds down. If it falters, however, the silence between the two films risks feeling like a loss of momentum.

Either way, it marks a clear evolution from the volume-driven playbook that defined the Infinity Saga era