Marvel Studios Officially Confirms Its 5th R-Rated Sequel

Marvel Studios is about to dive into its fifth R-rated sequel, which is now confirmed to be in development. For the first 15 years of the MCU's existence, the franchise did not release a single R-rated project, keeping the story exclusively under a PG-13 banner. This all changed in 2024, and the trend does not appear close to slowing down anytime in the near future.

Marvel Animation is now confirmed to be in development on a second season of Marvel Zombies, which will be a direct sequel to Season 1. Marvel Studios' Head of Streaming, Television and Animation Brad Winderbaum revealed that he had recently seen "the first animatic of the first episode" for Season 2, which he teased will deliver something "that has never really happened before" in the MCU while speaking with The Escape Pod.

For clarity, Marvel Zombies Season 1 was officially rated TV-MA, which is the equivalent of an R-rating for a full-length feature film. Marvel Zombies Season 2 will officially mark the fifth R-rated sequel that Marvel Studios has worked on, although it does not have a confirmed release timeframe yet.

The 4 R-Rated MCU Sequels Already Released & In Development

Deadpool 3

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios opened the door for R-rated MCU movies with 2024's Deadpool 3, which was officially titled Deadpool and Wolverine. Starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman (along with countless other Marvel legends), this film served as a sequel to Reynolds' work on 2016's Deadpool and 2018's Deadpool 2, both of which were R-rated but not set within the MCU.

Filled with gratuitous violence, blood, gore, and well over 100 F-bombs, this sequel fully integrated Deadpool alongside other non-mutant Marvel characters for the first time. While it did not move him over to Earth-616 from Earth-10005, it continued his thrilling story under Marvel Studios' watch and set him up for plenty of new stories in the MCU.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Marvel Television

Naturally, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 serves as a direct sequel to everything Marvel delivered in the show's first season from 2025. Starring Charlie Cox as Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio as Kingpin, the season picks up with New York City under martial law, as Matt Murdock tries to build a resistance in an attempt to take down Wilson Fisk.

Thus far, this season has included more F-bombs than any previous Disney+ season in the MCU to date while continuing to deliver the violence and gore this show is known for. While a couple of episodes have yet to be released, following Daredevil and Kingpin's bloody physical confrontation, this arc is sure to end with a bang as the story continues to push forward.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3

Marvel Television

As was the case with Season 2, Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 will be the next sequel to move the Man Without Fear's story forward on Disney+.

While story details will not become clearer until Season 2 ends, Cox and D'Onofrio are confirmed to return, as are Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones), Mike Colter (Luke Cage), and Finn Jones (Danny Rand). This season will mark the first time the Defenders have assembled since their time on Netflix, as New York City is put into a new kind of danger moving forward.

Deadpool 4

Marvel Studios

After Deadpool and Wolverine became the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever, Marvel Studios reportedly has its sights set on making a fourth solo movie for the Merc With a Mouth. This would give Ryan Reynolds his third Deadpool sequel, and if Marvel has its way, Hugh Jackson will be back in action as Wolverine for an 11th time as well.

Bonus - The Punisher: One Last Kill

Marvel Television

Following his return to the MCU in Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, Jon Bernthal will now get his own sequel project with the release of The Punisher: One Last Kill, a new Disney+ Special Presentation. Returning alongside Jason R. Moore's Curtis Hoyle, this series will pit Frank against the Gnucci crime family, who will be the next big threat to New York that he has to take down.

Considering the Punisher is one of the MCU's most brutal heroes, he is expected to be just as violent and aggressive as ever in his own solo project.

Bonus - Echo

Marvel Television

Alaqua Cox's Echo was released as a spin-off/sequel to the Hawkeye series, which first delivered her interpretation of Maya Lopez. In her own solo series, she reunited with D'Onofrio's Kingpin and went home to Oklahoma from New York City, dealing with her past and reconnecting with her heritage.

This series included much of the same violence seen in other Daredevil-adjacent properties in the MCU, giving Maya her own solo story and a second scary interaction with her "uncle," Wilson Fisk.