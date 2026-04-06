Disney+ Confirms Historic R-Rated Marvel TV Slate For 2026

Marvel Studios is about to go further with R-rated projects than it ever has before. While the MCU is not unfamiliar with mature projects, they still make up only a small portion of everything released under Marvel Studios' watch over the last 18 years. Looking ahead, however, there will be an influx of these kinds of stories.

Marvel Studios, through Marvel Television, released the first episode of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 on March 24. Notably, this show received a TV-MA rating for Season 1 (the equivalent of an R rating in movies), which carries over into Season 2. The series is known for its brutal violence, intense action sequences, and frequent use of F-bombs.

Marvel Television

The week after Born Again Season 2 ends (May 12), Marvel Television will release the long-awaited Disney+ Special Presentation for Jon Bernthal's Punisher, previously seen in Born Again Season 1 and gearing up for a return in 2026's Spider-Man: Brand New Day. This special, titled The Punisher: One Last Kill, is confirmed to be R-rated, as was the case with all of Bernthal's Punisher releases on Netflix.

Marvel Television

This marks the first time in MCU history that two R-rated projects have premiered directly next to one another in the release-schedule. Ahead are the five other R-rated projects rumored or confirmed to be in development for Marvel Studios and Marvel Television:

5 R-Rated MCU Projects in Development

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3

Marvel Television

Daredevil: Born Again is already confirmed to move forward into Season 3. This is the first live-action Disney+ show to be renewed for a third season, and only the fourth Disney+ show ever to receive that honor (the first being the animated What If...?, followed by X-Men '97 and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man).

While Born Again Season 3 is early in production, ahead of an expected 2027 release, its story will not become clear until the end of Season 2. More than a handful of regular characters from this show are in line to return, as the fight between Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk continues to ravage New York City.

Marvel Zombies Season 2

Marvel Animation

Marvel Studios made history with the release of Marvel Zombies, making it the first animated R-rated release in the MCU. Spinning off from Season 1, Episode 5 of What If...?, this four-episode series shows the aftermath of the zombie apocalypse, with Kamala Khan, Kate Bishop, and Riri Williams trying to navigate their way to safety and find survivors.

After months of questions and mystery, Marvel finally renewed Marvel Zombies for a second season, confirming a new round of episodes on the way. Story details remain unconfirmed, but it is expected to follow up on the wild sequence at the end of Season 1, where reality seems to be falling apart.

Blade

Marvel Studios

There has been no project in MCU history that has been through as much drama and behind-the-scenes struggle as Blade, which was announced in 2019 after the end of the Infinity Saga. While Mahershala Ali is still attached to the role, the film has been shelved indefinitely, and all indications point to it being held back from being released until Phase 7 or later.

While story details are still under wraps (or being developed), this movie is expected to be R-rated, as was the case with Wesley Snipes' original Blade trilogy from the late '90s and early 2000s. Unfortunately, given the issues that have plagued development on this movie, fans remain anxious to learn when these details will finally come together so Blade can be made.

Midnight Sons

Marvel Studios

After other team-up movies like the Avengers saga and Thunderbolts*, Marvel reportedly has plans to make a movie based on the Midnight Sons from the comics. This group is a darker team of heroes who face more supernatural threats, often including characters like Doctor Strange, Ghost Rider, Moon Knight, and Blade (the latter two rumored for this movie's cast).

As of writing, there is no official director or writer for the Midnight Sons movie, and there is no indication of when it will be released in theaters. However, given its darker nature, it only makes sense to use an R-rating to show the full scale of what this story can deliver.

Deadpool 4/X-Force

Marvel Studios

In 2024, Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine became the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all-time ($1.3 billion globally) and earned rave reviews in the process. While a sequel is not confirmed, reports indicated that Marvel Studios wants to bring back Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman to reprise their roles in a fourth solo movie for Wade Wilson.

This could be another solo story focused on these two heroes, but Marvel might also be considering bringing the X-Force team back into play after they were teased and immediately killed in Deadpool 2. Whatever this movie turns out to be, it is expected to be another R-rated affair.