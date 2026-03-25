Marvel Studios Announce Historic Release Gap For Next MCU Titles

Since Marvel Studios began releasing MCU TV shows on Disney+ in 2021, it has maintained a steady output, but 2026 will officially set a record for the studio's streaming content. Marvel's TV lineup in 2026 is ticking all the boxes, with new seasons of animated series like X-Men '97, more live-action action from Wonder Man and Daredevil: Born Again, and a new instalment in the WandaVision trilogy that started it all, Vision Quest.

As with its films, Marvel Studios carefully plans the release dates of each series to maximize traction, and its most recent release date announcement is historic and very tactical. The studio confirmed that the long-awaited The Punisher Special Presentation (officially titled The Punisher: One Last Kill) will be released on Disney+ on May 12, a week after the season 2 finale of Daredevil: Born Again.

While fans were expecting The Punisher: One Last Kill to release at some point in the Summer (likely around Spider-Man: Brand New Day's release to line up with Jon Bernthal's return as Frank Castle), having it so close to Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 wasn't what many predicted.

This 7-day turnaround actually marks the shortest gap between new project releases in Marvel's streaming history, making May 2026 a historic month for the studio. Typically, new Marvel streaming titles have a gap of anywhere from two weeks to several months, allowing some breathing room between MCU content or between Marvel TV and theatrical releases.

Marvel

Some of the shortest turnarounds in Marvel Disney+ projects in the past included a 2-week gap between the season finale of WandaVision and the start of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. This was right at the beginning of Marvel Studios' streaming era and was also in the midst of the pandemic.

In its first year of MCU TV shows, Marvel had WandaVision, TFATWS, Loki, What If...? and Hawkeye ready to go, and the hype generated by WandaVision propelled straight into TFATWS.

Another brief gap took place between What If...? Season 3's finale in 2024 and Echo's debut in 2025. The two streaming series had only 11 days between their release dates, marking the shortest turnaround until Daredevil: Born Again and The Punisher: One Last Kill.

However, Daredevil: Born Again also had a close gap with Marvel's animated series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, which saw DD:BA Season 1 premiere only two weeks after the Spider-Man show's 2025 finale.

While Marvel has had close turnaround before, this mere week between Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 and The Punisher Special (which also adjusted Daredevil's release schedule) takes the cake as the shortest gap between Marvel's Disney+ projects. But there appears to be a strategic reason for the two projects' close proximity.

Punisher and Daredevil's Short Release Gap Makes Sense

Marvel

Daredevil and Punisher are two closely intertwined characters. Both Charlie Cox and Jon Bernthal originated their characters in the Netflix era of Marvel shows before reprising their roles in the Disney+ revival. Bernthal returned first as Frank Castle in Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, before his own Special Presentation was announced.

It's not clear how much of a role the Punisher will have in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, given that Bernthal was busy playing his character in Punisher: One Last Kill and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. However, this close release gap suggests that Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 could lead right into whatever is happening in the Punisher Special.

The one-week turnaround fits so naturally into Daredevil's typical release schedule that it almost feels like Punisher: One Last Kill is an additional episode of Season 2, or an epilogue starring Bernthal. The short break maintains momentum between the two projects, further cementing their interconnectivity.

Fans will then have just over 2 months to wait until Bernthal returns again in Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 31. The Punisher: One Last Kill's release placement also indicates it will sit between the events of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, likely setting up the Castle's role in the Spider-Man film.

All three projects are New York City-based adventures, and with Daredevil: Born Again and its characters canon to the MCU, there's plenty of room for each to influence the other. The release of these three projects in a row is no doubt the result of meticulous planning by Marvel to ensure they all line up correctly, and keeping the release gaps brief should help establish a throughline.