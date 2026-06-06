DC Studios Just Confirmed Man of Tomorrow’s Perfect Time Jump After Superman

DC Studios is officially taking a time jump before Man of Tomorrow that will only make the Superman sequel better. James Gunn's DC Studios is pulling off a fast turnaround for his Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow, as production has already begun less than a year after its DCU predecessor flew into theaters. While Superman's story has already continued in multiple DCU projects, the true sequel won't arrive until Man of Tomorrow hits theaters on July 9, 2027.

Responding to a fan on Threads, James Gunn revealed that Man of Tomorrow takes place "basically real time" after Superman. As Gunn's first DCU blockbuster was released in July 2025 and his sequel is set for next July, it seems two years have passed for David Corenswet's Superman and co.

For the most part, the DCU's chronological timeline is straightforward, with events mostly occurring in release order. That places Peacemaker Season 2, Supergirl, and Lanterns right between Gunn's Superman and Man of Tomorrow.

HBO's Green Lantern series looks a little complicated on the timeline front, as half the story takes place in 2026 during the two-year time jump between Superman and Man of Tomorrow, while the rest is set long before then in 2016.

There are exceptions to the DCU's clean-cut timeline order, as the latest Batman villain spin-off, Clayface, is a prequel to the rest of the continuity. Still, the Gotham-located body horror is unlikely to have any bearing on Man of Tomorrow anyway.

The DCU's Time Jump Has Major Implications For 'Man of Tomorrow'

DC Studios

Leaping forward years after Superman is the perfect decision for Man of Tomorrow, keeping the DCU timeline easy to follow while also allowing some major narrative developments for the cast, including Clark Kent, Lois Lane, and Lex Luthor.

When Superman began, Lois and Clark had been together three months before they overcame a short-lived rocky patch during the DCU flick. In many adaptations, the Daily Planet couple weren't together awfully long before tying the knot, meaning that wedding/engagement bells may be ringing in Man of Tomorrow.

There will also be changes to Superman himself, who will now be three years into his superhero career in the DCU. Those two years added will leave him more established, better versed in his powers, and perhaps clear of the backlash that he faced after his parents' controversial motive for sending him to Earth was exposed.

Notably, Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor will have been in prison for roughly two years before he steps up to fight Brainiac in Man of Tomorrow, during which time he has also formed a partnership with Rick Flag Sr. and ARGUS. There's no doubt that a supergenius like Luthor will have kept himself busy behind bars, cooking up scientific plans (such as those for his new warsuit) and perhaps getting jacked.

Of course, life hasn't just gone on for Superman's cast, but also the rest of the DCU, meaning that teams like the Justice Gang may have evolved. The three-hero roster could have evolved over the years to add new superheroes, possibly including Martian Manhunter if rumors of his DCU debut are to be believed.