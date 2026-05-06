Why Jessica Jones Losing Her Powers Made Daredevil: Born Again Season 2's Finale Even Better

Jessica Jones reclaiming her strength turned out to be one of the quiet highlights of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2's finale. When Krysten Ritter finally stepped back into the MCU in Episode 6, fans quickly noticed that the hard-hitting private investigator seemed to have only a fraction of her usual power. In Episode 8, however, Jessica appeared to have found her footing, and that bounce-back may be laying the groundwork for a much larger role in Season 3 in 2027.

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for the Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 finale.

The finale of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is already being touted as one of the best in MCU Disney+ history. Fans online are raving about the culminating courthouse scene and action sequence, which boiled down to the confrontation between Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk and Charlie Cox's Daredevil.

In addition to Matt Murdock having his "I Am Iron Man" moment by revealing his identity as Daredevil, he wasn't alone. After clearing Karen Page's name, the Devil of Hell's Kitchen needed help, taking on another wave of Anti-Vigilante Task Force (AVTF) goons. While Jones and Murdock previously teamed up in Episode 6, when the duo was crime-fighting in the finale, the injured Daredevil had even more help.

Why Are Jessica Jones' Powers Not Working in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2?

In Episode 6, Jessica briefly explains that her powers have been unreliable since giving birth to her daughter Danielle, and the show wastes little time putting that on display. Her super-strength and durability abilities, which should allow her to bulldoze through the AVTF without breaking a sweat, seem much less super.

The most compelling explanation is psychological rather than physical. Having survived the ongoing trauma and trials of Netflix's Jessica Jones series and now channeling every instinct into protecting Danielle, Jessica has seemingly built a subconscious wall between herself and her powers.

There's also a more literal reading that pregnancy and childbirth physically depleted her abilities, much like a baby draws calcium from its mother's bones. However, there is significant pushback on that interpretation, with some wary of the message it sends: that becoming a mother costs Jessica her powers.

Whatever the true cause, the power loss adds a layer of vulnerability to a character who was expected to bring pack a major punch in her return this season. Luckily, those original expectations will be somewhat met in the finale, with Jessica seemingly regaining much of her strength.

The issue is never directly addressed again, but Episode 8, "The Southern Cross," shows fans more than it uses exposition to explain.

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As Daredevil and Jessica fight their way through the chaos of a courthouse under siege, battling through waves of AVTF officers through narrow hallways, she moves with a confidence and ferocity that was absent just two episodes earlier.

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The evidence is in the details: she slams an officer's head into a wall with enough force to crack it, hurls a fire extinguisher into another with such power that he flies violently clean through a window, and then casually launches the same extinguisher down the hallway and straight into the far wall.

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Later, a single punch from Jessica sends another AVTF officer flying backward off his feet.

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But perhaps the moment that best signals Jessica's powers are fully back is when she leaps from the ground floor up to the stairwell landing in one bound, racing to stop the crowd of Daredevil supporters from tearing Fisk apart.

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It's the kind of effortless, superhuman movement that had been absent in Episode 6, and it lands with real impact.

The two Defenders tear through the halls in tandem, and Jessica's sequences carry real weight again, suggesting whatever was blocking her has, at least for now, been pushed aside. In hindsight, the temporary power loss may have been a worthwhile storytelling gamble heading into Season 3.

Seeing Jessica struggle made her performance in the finale feel exhilarating, unexpected, and earned, turning what could have been a forgettable comeback into something closer to the return fans wanted.

Jessica Jones' Role in Season 3

The Season 2 finale ends with a tender moment in which Jessica is reunited with Luke Cage (Mike Colter) after his mysterious overseas assignment with Mr. Charles (Matthew Lillard) concludes.

Bullseye is next in line to work for Mr. Charles, who actor Wilson Bethel told The Direct, "He's just a f****** mean ass gun for hire right now."

Set photos from April 2026 confirmed that Ritter, Colter, and Finn Jones were all filming together in New York City, meaning Season 3 will finally deliver the full Defenders reunion fans have been waiting for, with Jessica, Luke, and Iron Fist all joining Matt. After being limited to just three episodes in Season 2 and spending much of that time operating with compromised powers, Jessica may play a significantly larger role in Disney+'s third Born Again season.

Showrunner Dario Scardapane indicated the plan is to return to a street-level story, leaving the mayoral politics of Season 2 behind and moving in a new direction.

That grittier, more grounded approach feels tailor-made for Jessica's particular brand of reluctant heroism. The new season also appears to be building toward a larger threat involving Mr. Charles and his shadowy operation quietly recruiting powered individuals, a storyline connected to both Jessica and Luke.

If her powers are fully restored heading into Season 3, as her finale performance strongly suggests, then Jessica could finally get the showcase fans want.