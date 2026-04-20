Daredevil: Born Again Confirms When Jessica Jones Will Arrive In Season 2

Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones has been the biggest looming question mark over Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 since it premiered on March 24. Almost every trailer teased her, the premiere dropped her name through Karen Page, and every week, fans tuned in hoping she would finally step through a door. Five episodes in, she still hasn’t, but fans do not have to wait any longer.

Marvel Television's official Daredevil social accounts released a new promotional image for Episode 6, titled "Requiem," and the image flat-out confirms what fans have been chasing for weeks. Jessica Jones is arriving on Tuesday, April 21, when the episode drops on Disney+ at 9 p.m. ET.

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The three-panel promo stacks the season's three central players into one frame. Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk can be seen staring out a window in a white suit, Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones leaning against stacked military crates in her signature leather jacket, and Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock in the horned mask opposite Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page.

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Ritter hasn't played Jessica in live-action since Jessica Jones Season 3 wrapped up on Netflix in 2019. That's nearly seven years between appearances, and her return marks the first proper continuation of her story. Her last scene in the MCU found her at a train station, ready to leave for El Paso, Texas, before hearing David Tennant's Kilgrave whispering in her head and deciding to stay.

A newly released mid-season trailer, which also confirms Jessica's Episode 6 appearance, reveals that those voices in her head might not be gone. The clip shows Jessica walking through a church while voices from her past, including Kilgrave's, overlap and talk over each other, calling her names and needling her.

This shows that Born Again will continue her story and reveal what Jessica has been up to since her last appearance. The cynical private investigator has been up to a lot, and it's already been revealed that she's now a mother.

What Jessica Jones’ Return Means for Daredevil: Born Again and the MCU

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Jessica walking into Matt Murdock's war at this point in Born Again Season 2 only means things are about to get more heated. Matt already has Karen, White Tiger, a wildcard in Bullseye by his side, and Jessica will be a great addition. Jessica brings her incredible superpowers and investigative mind to the table, which will be extremely helpful. Even better, she hates figures like Fisk who abuse power and hurt people.

The timing of her arrival is perfect, given that Fisk has just lost his wife, Vanessa, and his Anti-Vigilante Task Force is off the leash. Matt and Bullseye are bigger public enemies than before, and a new set of capable hands is necessary if they're to survive the war. Dropping a super-strong private investigator who recognizes the danger Fisk poses to the city and to herself and her family is an absolute necessity.

The reveal that Jessica has a daughter makes things even more interesting beyond Season 2. If the child is Danielle Cage from the comics, then it's only a matter of time before Luke Cage makes an appearance. Mike Colter has already been spotted filming Born Again Season 3 with Finn Jones, who played Danny Rand in Iron Fist. A Defenders reunion seems to be slowly assembling, and Jessica Jones will be a big part of it.