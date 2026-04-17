Marvel Studios Confirms Historic Marvel Netflix Crossover In Daredevil Born Again Season 2

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2's official midseason trailer spoiled one key detail about Jessica Jones, laying the groundwork for Marvel Television's imminent crossover with Marvel's Netflix heroes. The sophomore run of the Charlie Cox-led series is set to bring together Daredevil and Jessica Jones together on-screen for the first time since 2017's The Defenders, ramping up the hype for the series and speculation on whether Season 2 will also bring Mike Colter's Luke Cage and Finn Jones' Iron Fist back.

Although Daredevil: Born Again executive producer Sana Amanat already explained why the Heroes for Hire are not returning in Season 2, a major revelation in the recent trailer gave away a strong hint about Jessica Jones and her ties to Luke Cage.

At the 1:06 mark of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2's official midseason trailer, Jessica Jones dropped a major personal bombshell by confirming that she is now a mother, telling Matt Murdock, "They showed up at my house with my daughter there."

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Matt would then ask Jessica if she's okay, but she responded, "I'm pissed," setting up Daredevil and Jessica Jones' team-up against Mayor Fisk's Anti-Vigilante Task Force.

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The name of Jones' daughter was not revealed in the trailer, but many have speculated it could be Danielle Cage, suggesting Luke Cage could be the father, similar to Marvel Comics stories.

This major revelation is clearly setting up future Luke Cage involvement, potentially as early as Daredevil: Born Again Episode 2, Episode 6 (the same episode where Jessica Jones is expected to debut).

Interestingly, set photos from the production of Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 (via Deadline) have already spoiled the returns of Mike Colter's Luke Cage and Finn Jones' Danny Rand, meaning the next season will be a historic, full-blown Defenders crossover as the core four heroes finally reunite on-screen within the confines of the MCU timeline.

The returns of Luke Cage and Iron Fist in Daredevil: Born Again fulfill a massive achievement for the MCU's street-level storytelling, leading to more grounded stories as Marvel expands its gritty Defenders universe.

Watch the official midseason trailer of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 below:

New episodes of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 premiere every Tuesday on Disney+ at 9 p.m. ET.

Why Jessica Jones Being a Mother Is a Big Deal for the MCU

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Daredevil: Born Again's confirmation that Jessica Jones is a mother is an exciting development because it shifts her arc from a lone-wolf character into something more vulnerable, given the personal stakes involved. It also ties into the broader Marvel universe by retroactively bringing Luke Cage into the fray, not as a fun, forced cameo.

With the four core Defenders reuniting in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, Jessica's motherhood raises the stakes for the group dynamic, as they are no longer just four damaged vigilantes; they must protect one of their own to ensure that Jessica and Luke's daughter grows and continues to have parents.

This latest revelation also makes the Martial Law twist under Mayor Fisk's regime more immediate and personal, which explains why Jessica needs to join the fight: her daughter must be protected, no matter the consequences. Jessica's role as a mother deepens her character, setting up a compelling dramatic arc for her Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 journey and her MCU future.