April 2026 Will Feature 7 Exciting Days For MCU Fans

April 2026 is an exciting month for MCU fans, ramping up the hype for several MCU projects, such as Daredevil: Born Again and Avengers: Doomsday. Daredevil: Born Again's Season 2 premiere on Disney+ on March 24 means a good chunk of its sophomore run will be released throughout April, leading to its hard-hitting finale in May. This is on top of the wave of news expected to arrive due to two major events in April, namely CinemaCon and Comic-Con Experience (CCXP) Mexico.

Although April lacks a major Marvel Studios theatrical premiere, it serves as a reset period for the MCU, fueling anticipation for its heavy-hitters, including Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday.

April 7 - Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Episode 4

Marvel Television

Following a high-stakes prison break in Episode 3, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Episode 4 is expected to put the spotlight on the growing tension between Daredevil's army and Mayor Fisk and his Anti-Vigilante Task Force (AVTF). Given that Season 2, Episode 3 showed Fisk in his brutal training for his upcoming boxing match, there is a strong chance that this bout will be pushed to the forefront in the next episode, considering that the episode is titled "Gloves Off."

With Wilson Fisk and Vanessa out in the open at the high-profile boxing match, they've never been more vulnerable, especially with Bullseye lurking in the shadows, primed to take them out the moment he gets the chance. Promotional footage showed an enraged Fisk pointing a gun at someone, presumably Bullseye, hinting at an imminent clash between them that could become one of the most pivotal moments in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

April 14 - Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Episode 5

Marvel Television

If Bullseye and Wilson Fisk actually throw down in Episode 4, then the next installment, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Episode 5, could see Daredevil step in to "save" Bullseye, returning the favor Dex Poindexter did for him in the season premiere.

Seeing the temporary alliance between Daredevil and Bullseye is more than enough to ramp up hype for Daredevil: Born Again, because former rivals abandoning their hatred to achieve a common goal is must-see television.

April 15 - The MCU Collection on Disney+ Is Complete

Marvel Studios/Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to be added to Disney+ on Wednesday, April 15, marking a major milestone for the platform because it makes the entire canon MCU catalog available for streaming and brings it all together in one place for the first time ever.

This drop is ahuge win for both new and longtime MCU fans alike because it finally lets everyone binge the complete Infinity Saga and nearly the entire Multiverse Saga in one place, perfectly timed before the epic two-part finale of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

April 16 - Disney's CinemaCon Showcase

Marvel Studios

April 16 is set to be a great day for MCU fans, thanks to Disney's CinemaCon showcase (scheduled to run from 2:30 to 4:30 pm PT) at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. This highly anticipated event is expected to offer exclusive looks at Avengers: Doomsday, similar to how CinemaCon 2025 showcased a plethora of major reveals for the MCU's big releases throughout the year.

Detailed descriptions of the exclusive footage shown to attendees are likely to be shared publicly that same day, providing fans with new information to speculate on how the Multiverse Saga will culminate. It's also possible that new story details and unexpected cast announcements could be announced, igniting more buzz for Doomsday.

April 21 - Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Episode 6

Marvel Television

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Episode 6 marks the highly anticipated on-screen return of Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones, and that single revelation is already generating massive hype for the rest of the season's sophomore run.

Following their memorable team-up in The Defenders, seeing Jessica and Matt Murdock together in Daredevil: Born Again could finally provide an update on what she has been doing since her last MCU appearance while also giving fans a hint of what happened to either Luke Cage or Iron Fist.

This crossover not only rewards longtime Netflix-era Marvel fans but also deepens the MCU's street-level corner, enriching it by bringing back a familiar face that is expected to continue her adventures beyond Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

April 24 - Start of CCXP Mexico

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios has confirmed its attendance at CCXP Mexico 2026, starting on April 24. The studio's involvement in the event suggests that new assets for Avengers: Doomsday (such as concept art and posters) could be unveiled, giving fans another chance to dissect the materials and learn what's next for the heroes and villains in the crossover event.

Sony Pictures has also confirmed its attendance at CCXP Mexico, potentially unveiling new looks for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. While an official teaser trailer was recently revealed, new quotes, posters, or even a clip could be showcased at the event.

April 28 - Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Episode 7

Marvel Television

April 28 marks the penultimate episode of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, and it is expected to deliver high-profile stakes for all the characters involved, especially after Jessica Jones' comeback in the previous episode.

It's possible that an all-out team-up between Daredevil and Jessica Jones will be shown, while Mayor Fisk could likely resort to desperate measures because of the growing resistance against him.

The episode's title, "The Hateful Darkness," could hint at dark turns and betrayals that could lead to massive repercussions for both sides of the war in New York, as the series heads into the explosive finale critics are hyping.

Marvel Television

Alongside the April 6 release of the midseason trailer for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, a brief sneak peek of The Punisher: One Last Kill was shown at the end, revealing a new look at a bearded Frank Castle. Given that Marvel has already released its first official footage, its main trailer could soon be released sometime this month.

It's possible that the trailer for The Punisher: One Last Kill could drop during the final week of April, which is around the same time as Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Episode 7.