Aaron Pierre Shows Off His Ripped Body For 'Superman 2'

Aaron Pierre's physical transformation took the spotlight ahead of his return to the DCU in Man of Tomorrow (Superman 2). Pierre is close to making his DC debut as John Stewart, one of the franchise's two biggest Green Lantern Corps members, in the upcoming Lanterns series on HBO Max on August 16. This series is far from his only DC credit, as he will be one of the DCU's key players moving forward.

John Stewart/Green Lantern star Aaron Pierre shared a short video on his Instagram Stories showing off his ripped physique.

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Pierre looks to be in fantastic shape as he soaks in the rays near the pool, highlighting the physical work he put in to get into superhero shape for more than two million Instagram followers.

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While it is unclear where this video comes from, Pierre is all smiles with his muscles glistening as he sits by the pool.

Instagram

This video comes amid production on DC Studios' Man of Tomorrow, which will bring back Pierre to reprise his role as John Stewart. This movie will mark the actor's second appearance in the greater DCU, including his first role on the big screen in Man of Tomorrow, which hits theaters on July 9, 2027.

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Also of note is that Stewart now sports a mustache and goatee, giving him a different appearance than the one he will use in Lanterns.

DC Studios, Instagram

Lanterns shows Pierre with a completely clean-shaven look in his portrayal of John Stewart, with Man of Tomorrow depicting some of his evolution as a character through his facial hair.

DC Studios, Instagram

While these two projects will be John Stewart's first in live-action, he played a major role in previous Justice League animated series. The clean-shaven version of John Stewart appeared in Justice League, which ran from 2001 to 2004, and he used a mustache and goatee in Justice League Unlimited from 2004 to 2006.

DC Animation

Man of Tomorrow will be the fourth theatrical release in the new DC Universe, led by DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. Starring David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, and Aaron Pierre, the story will turn Clark Kent and Lex Luthor into allies, as the powerful supervillain Brainiac threatens Earth's existence.

Green Lantern's Impact on Superman 2

DC Studios

Man of Tomorrow will not be the first DCU movie to feature a Green Lantern; after 2025's Superman introduced Guy Gardner, played by Nathan Fillion. With John Stewart now joining Corenswet's Man of Steel in the second movie, the question is whether this will lead to him taking a more permanent spot in the DCU's eventual iteration of the Justice League.

Considering he will likely be long past his initial training stage (which will be seen in Lanterns), Stewart will be much more familiar with the Lantern ring and its capabilities upon his arrival in Superman 2. He will also likely give Clark Kent a more reliable ally in battle than fans saw with Guy Gardner, as Stewart is more grounded and expected to be much more responsible as a hero.

Also in question is Kyle Chandler's future as Hal Jordan, the other notable Green Lantern who will be featured alongside Stewart in Lanterns. Both have been members of the Justice League in the past, although Stewart appears to be set for a bigger role in the greater DCU with his casting in Superman 2.

With plenty of answers left to be revealed by the time Lanterns debuts, Aaron Pierre could be one of the most impactful characters in Man of Tomorrow, outside of its two main protagonists. Even alongside a massive supporting cast, this will be the Lantern Corps' highest level of representation in a movie in years, showing fans how powerful this intergalactic team can be.