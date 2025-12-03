Disney CCXP 2025 Panel: 8 Disney+ Series Confirmed To Appear (Daredevil, Percy Jackson & More)

Ahead of Disney's panel at CCXP 2025, the studio confirmed which series will be a part of the upcoming event. Over the last few years, the House of Mouse has become a staple of the Brazil-based pop culture expo, usually debuting new looks, trailers, and news for some of its biggest upcoming series. CCXP 2025 will be no different, as Disney is confirmed to have a streaming-focused panel at the São Paolo event.

The Disney+ CCXP 2025 panel will take the stage on Saturday, December 6, at 2:45 p.m. local time (1:45 p.m. ET). With just days before the event kicks off, Disney has detailed some of what fans can expect from its presence at the event (via Info Disney Hulu on X), including information on some of the studio's biggest TV series set to premiere in 2026.

This year's CCXP event is expected to produce some major news, with rumors of a potential Supergirl trailer debut coming out of it. Hopefully, Disney can keep up the hype with its smattering of streaming announcements.

CCXP takes place in São Paolo, Brazil, from Thursday, December 4, to Sunday, December 7.

Every Disney+ Set To Be Featured at CCXP

Wonder Man

Marvel Television

Seeing as it is set to kick off Marvel Studios' 2026, it would make sense that Wonder Man gets some time on the CCXP 2025 stage.

The upcoming series from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton, starring Aquaman actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, follows a fledgling actor who goes out for a role in a new superhero reboot and comes into superpowers of his own.

The series has seen plenty of trailers and sneak peeks to this point. Given Wonder Man's January 27, 2026, release date is fast approaching, perhaps those in attendance will be given the first extended look at the series, with a scene or maybe even a whole episode.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2

Disney+

When Disney+ takes the CCXP stage, Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 will be mere days away from debuting on the Disney-owned streaming service.

The latest entry into the mythology-tinged teen drama will adapt the events of author Rick Riordan's beloved second book in the Percy Jackson series, Sea of Monsters, as the show's central demi-god hero heads to sea on the hunt for the mysterious Golden Fleece.

It is unclear what Disney could show/announce related to the series at the Brazil-based event, just seeing how close it will be to the show's Wednesday, December 10 release date, but the studio could give those in attendance the chance to watch the Season 2 premiere, or maybe even debut some new details about the already-in-development Season 3.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Marvel Television

It will not be long before Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock will be back on streaming screens with the release of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 in 2026. The R-rated MCU series was previously reported to release in early March; however, a recent update has added a level of uncertainty to that.

Perhaps Disney will finally answer the release questions fans have had for months surrounding the series, coming out on the CCXP stage, to reveal when audiences will actually get to watch Born Again's second go-round.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will see Cox's blind superhero assembling a team of New York vigilantes, as the villainous Mayor Wilson Fisk (played by Vincent D'Onofrio) declares war on the Big Apple's masked protectors.

The Bear Season 5

FX

Recently, it was confirmed that The Bear Season 5 will go into production in early 2026, setting up its debut sometime later next year.

Since Season 5 has yet to start filming, Disney is unlikely to have anything concrete to show audiences at CCXP 2025; however, there are still a few nuggets the studio could reveal to make it worthwhile.

The biggest questions Disney could answer in their discussion of the cutthroat culinary hit include when Season 5 will be released and if the upcoming fifth season is being viewed as the show's last.

The Beauty

FX

Acclaimed TV creator Ryan Murphy returns to FX and Hulu in 2026 with the release of The Beauty.

The new original drama from the Glee and American Horror Story creator will follow a series of grisly murders taking place in the world of high fashion. After several high-profile supermodels turn up dead, the FBI is called upon to investigate before the killer can take another name off the runway.

The Beauty was recently given a release date of January 21, 2026. It will star Evan Peters, Anthony Ramos, Jeremy Pope, Ashton Kutcher, and Rebecca Hall, along with a whole swath of guest stars.

Paradise Season 2

Hulu

After wowing audiences as one of the first TV hits of 2025, the acclaimed Paradise is set to come back to streaming with the release of its hotly anticipated second season.

Paradise Season 2 will once again star Sterling K. Brown as Special Agent Xavier Collins, the lead agent on the President's Secret Service, living in a city-wide underground bunker in the wake of a doomsday event.

With no release information or a first trailer, it would be a pretty good bet to assume fans may get a tease of footage from the show's second season at the CCXP event.

The Testaments

Hulu

Earlier this year, fans watched as the acclaimed Hulu drama The Handmaid's Tale came to an end after its sixth season. However, just because the mainline dystopian drama reached its epic conclusion does not mean the world of The Handmaid's Tale is done and dusted.

The Testaments is a new spin-off show set in the world of Margaret Atwood's beloved book series. The new streaming drama will pick up 15 years after the events of the original series, centering on three women living under a theocratic regime in the fictional Gilead.

Made in Korea

Hulu

Scheduled to be one of Disney+ and Hulu's last streaming releases of 2024, Made in Korea Season 2 marks the return of the South Korean drama set in the world of the Korean Central Intelligence Agency.

The series follows several KCIA agents working on the other side of the criminal line, using their position to amass power through illicit business transactions. Made in Korea will debut on Disney+ and Hulu starting on Wednesday, December 24.

BONUS: International Streaming Series

Several other names were also included in Disney's CCXP panel confirmation; however, each of them may be difficult for American audiences to access. The announcement also revealed that several South American-focused projects will be detailed, including The Voice Brasil, Amor da Minha Vida, and Impuros.

Each of these projects is assumed to be South American exclusive, but some may end up making their way to the States by way of Disney+ and Hulu's international efforts.