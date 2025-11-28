Disney+ Confirms Its Final Marvel Release of 2025

Disney confirmed its final 2025 Marvel release on Disney+. Marvel has had a banner year on streaming over the past 12 months. Not only has it debuted several big-name theatrical titles for viewers at home, including Fantastic Four: First Steps and Thunderbolts*, but it also produced exciting original TV content made for the small screen (i.e., Daredevil: Born Again and Ironheart).

There was one last card hiding up the beloved comic book brand's sleeve set to debut this December on the Disney-owned streamer. Disney confirmed, as part of its monthly Disney+ content update, that Marvel's Madame Web was the last Marvel project to come to the platform in 2025. Madame Web came to Disney+ on Friday, November 14, capping off the Red Brand's year on streaming.

Marvel

It is worth noting that Madame Web is technically tied to the recently released LEGO Avengers: Strange Tails special, as Marvel's final Disney+ release of 2025, as that two-part animated adventure premiered on the service on the same day.

Madame Web was released in theaters in February 2024, as part of Sony Pictures' now-defunct Sony Spider-Man Universe. The film follows Dakota Johnson's Cassandra Webb, a New York City paramedic, who begins to present powers of clairvoyance. The film debuted to dismal reviews, earning a paltry 10% on Rotten Tomatoes, and it is still considered one of the worst Marvel movies of all time.

Breaking Down Marvel's 2026 Streaming Calendar

Winter/Spring

Marvel Television

Wonder Man - January 27, 2026

- January 27, 2026 Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 - March 4, 2026*

Marvel's 2026 will kick off on January 27, 2026, with the release of Wonder Man on Disney+. The new series from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton follows a fledgling actor going out for a part in a big-name superhero reboot; however, as he ventures on this journey, he comes into some real-life superpowers of his own.

From there, the MCU will turn its gaze back to the skull-cracking story of Daredevil: Born Again. Centering on Charlie Cox as lawyer-by-day, vigilante-by-night Matt Murdock, Born Again Season 2 will see Marvel's Man Without Fear go to war with the villainous Mayor Kingpin (played by Vincent D'Onofrio).

The second season of Daredevil: Born Again was previously listed as coming on March 4, 2026; however, that date has been expunged from Disney's official listing for the series, leading many to wonder when the gritty streaming series will actually see the light of day

Summer

Marvel Animation

X-Men '97 Season 2 - Summer 2026

2026 will be a big year for Marvel's iconic team of Mutants, with the X-Men already confirmed to appear in next December's Avengers: Doomsday. Before that, though, fans will get another chance to indulge in some Mutant-based fare, with the release of X-Men '97 Season 2.

The second season of the hit X-Men: The Animated Series revival will continue the story set in motion by Season 1, as the marvelous Mutant team goes up against the terrifying Apocalypse.

No specific release information has been announced for X-Men '97 Season 2, except that it is scheduled to arrive sometime next summer.

Fall

Marvel Animation

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 - Fall 2026

After the epic wall-crawling adventure that is sure to come in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, fans will get yet another Spidey-related title on Disney+ in Fall 2026. Next year marks the return of the acclaimed animated series, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 will once again recount the web-slinging exploits of one Peter Parker (even if this one is technically from a different universe than Tom Holland's take on the hero) as he ventures through his high school years.

After setting the table for a clash with several iconic Spider-Man villains from the comics in Season 1, Season 2 will seemingly see Spidey go up against fan-favorite foes like Doc Ock, Chameleon, Scorpion, and Norman Osborne.

TBD

Marvel Television

VisionQuest - Late 2026

- Late 2026 Punisher Special Presentation - Unknown

Special Presentation - Unknown Spidey and His Amazing Friends Season 5 - Unknown

Three 2026 titles from Marvel remain without any specific release timing, but they are sure to arrive on Disney+ sometime in the next calendar year.

The first of these is the long-awaited VisionQuest. The new series, which serves as the final entry in the WandaVision trilogy, tells the story of Paul Bettany's Vision as he recovers from his complete reconstruction at the end of 2021's MCU series. VisionQuest is expected to be released sometime in late 2026.

Also coming next year, at an undisclosed time, is the Punisher Special Presentation. This R-rated one-off story, focused on Jon Bernthal's Kevlar-wearing anti-hero, will mark the third Special presentation for Marvel Studios, following in the footsteps of Werewolf By Night and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. It will see Bernthal's Frank Castle take on a new female crime boss, assumed to be the ruthless Ma Gnucci from the comics.

Lastly, fans can expect another round of the hit Spidey and His Amazing Friends sometime next year. Season 2 of the highly acclaimed children's show has been confirmed to arrive within the next year, but no further details have been announced.